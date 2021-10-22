Byron Allen, who wants to create the world’s largest media company, gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Byron Allen, who owns one of the country’s largest media empires, said he was really lucky to be able to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. I’m so blessed, Allen said in Detroit Free press. As a young kid who grew up in Detroit, in a blue collar family, I never dreamed that I would go to Los Angeles on a two week vacation with my mom and end up staying and one day having a star on Hollywood Boulevard next to someone who gave me a break, Johnny Carson. Allen, 60, owns Allen Media Group, a $ 3 billion company that includes 32 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX affiliate television channels in 20 U.S. markets. The company also owns The Weather Channel and a dozen other high-definition television channels that serve 180 million subscribers. I own just under 5% of TV channels in the US, Allen said. No black man in America has ever owned more TV channels than I have. Allen’s goal in wanting to build the world’s largest media company is to fight for black economic equality. He wants to achieve one America through the four Es, education, equal justice, economic inclusion and environmental protection. Once we get there, we can reach a slice of heaven here on earth, Allen said. leGrio, a medium he owns. I think if we can get people to focus on that, see that, think that, believe that, and pursue that, then we’ve got something that’s definitely worth our life to dedicate. Earlier this year, Allen and six other executives of black-owned media companies hosted a full page ad in the Detroit Free Press accusing GM and CEO Mary Barra of systemic racism for years of refusing to meet them. At the time, GM was spending less than 2% of its advertising budget with black-owned media companies. Allen and other executives got GM to commit to spending 8% of its budget with black-owned media companies by 2025. I speak to GM personally and those conversations and negotiations continue as we speak, Allen said. In the next week or two, we should have a clear idea of ​​what this economic inclusion looks like. For me, I’m not trying to change the city. For me, I’m building the biggest media business in the world and making changes around the world, Allen said.

