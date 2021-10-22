Actor Chad Kimball claims he lost his “Come Away” job over religion – deadline

Broadway actor Chad Kimball has filed a lawsuit against the producers of Come from afar, claiming he was not rehired for the show’s post-pandemic return to the stage after speaking out against Covid’s restrictions on religious services.

Kimball, an original member of the Broadway cast of the musical when it opened in 2017 (and starred in several pre-Broadway engagements), alleges in the lawsuit that “the production’s failure to rehire him” in the role of “Kevin T”. because the return after the closing was based in whole or in part on his religious faith.

The actor, who was Tony nominated in 2010 for his main performance in Broadway’s Memphis, describes himself in the lawsuit (which Deadline reviewed) as “a devout and practicing Christian,” and suggests he was not rehired for either the Broadway production or his live-action capture for an Apple TV + special because his outspoken beliefs made producers “uncomfortable.”

Kimball’s religious beliefs became well known to the public last November when the actor, who was among the first wave of Broadway theater workers to fall ill with Covid in March 2020, spoke out against the newly Covid protocols. promulgated by Washington State and capacity limits for domestic religious services.

Chad Kimball, center, and the cast of “Come From Away”

Matthieu murphy



After the state banned “congregational chants” and required all congregation members and attendees to wear face coverings, Kimball, a Seattle native who had temporarily returned to his hometown during the Broadway shutdown , tweeted: “Respectfully, I will never allow a governor, or anyone, to stop me from SINGING, let alone singing in praise to my God. People, Absolute POWER corrupts ABSOLUTELY. It is not a question of security. It is about POWER. I will respectfully disobey these illegal orders.

Kimball’s declaration to ‘respectfully disobey’ security protocols was met with a fierce backlash from a Broadway community nearly shattered by Covid and the industry shutdown, and he went on to make it clear that he was against the ban on singing in congregation, not the mask requirement.

The lawsuit, filed this week in the New York State Supreme Court by Kimball’s attorney Lawrence Spasojevich, says following Kimball’s tweet on November 5, 2020, he was “forced to explain and to defend “his comments to producers. On January 22, 2021, according to the lawsuit, Kimball was informed that he would not be invited to return to the show when it reopened because “the production was to focus on resuming the show and keeping people safe.”

The lawsuit also alleges that one of the show’s producers suggested to Kimball that “the events on Capitol Hill, Josh Hawley, and the Conservative Christian movement were related and involved a connection between Mr. Kimball, by virtue of his faith, and ideas and actions from the events of January 6, 2021 at the United States Capitol. “

Kimball’s lawsuit further claims the actor spoke to Come from afar director Christopher Ashley and “asked Mr Ashley directly whether his dismissal was based on an alleged disagreement with the cast and crew or because of his religious faith,” to which Ashley, according to the lawsuit, responded ” all”.

Producers of Come from afar, doing business as Kiss The Cod Broadway Limited Partnership, declined to comment on the lawsuit when contacted by Deadline today.

Come from afar returned to the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater on Broadway on September 21. All Broadway sites require members of the public and theater workers to be fully immunized. The public must wear masks during performances.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, lost wages, legal fees and costs, and claims that Kimball suffered significant economic and professional injury, emotional and physical pain and suffering, including ” severe emotional trauma, depression, illness, hopelessness and anxiety, loss of self-confidence, self-esteem and self-esteem, and other irreparable damage resulting from the tension of related controversies employment caused by Defendants and / or agents and / or employees of Defendants. “