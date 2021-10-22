“La Brea” star Zyra Gorecki gives Hollywood a role model for people with disabilities

In the premiere of NBC’s new sci-fi hit, “La Bréa”,Actress Zyra Gorecki passes a gigantic chasm that engulfs her mother, brother, and most of downtown Los Angeles.

Then the camera descends, in slow motion, to focus on the black blade propelling Gorecki forward where his left foot would be. The public has a first clue that this actor is different from the other action-adventure heroes who came before him.

Some characters with disabled can be found in TV shows, commercials, and movies. Gorecki, a 6 foot blonde amputee and former model, plays a decisive role in “La Brea”. The show’s September debut was seen bynearly 16 million, which makes it one of the hottest shows of fall

It’s a performance Gorecki, 19, who lost her leg below the knee at 13, said she was supposed to perform.

Having that platform and helping people with it was all I wanted, said Gorecki in a phone interview from her rural home in Michigan, the town of 2,000 where she grew up and still lives. part time.

The star turn puts the teenager in a rare position. With a few exceptions, like the deaf actor and Oscar winnerMarlee matlin, Hollywood relegated actors with disabilities to secondary roles. When such characters are presented, they have typically been portrayed by actors with no disabilities and in roles that define them by their perceived flaws, such as the mentally ill mathematician John Nash played by Russell Crowe in “A beautiful spirit.”

A Analysis 2016 of the top-grossing Hollywood movies from the previous year found only 2.4% characters with named parts had disabilities, according to the Media, Diversity and Social Change Initiative at the Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism at the University of Southern California. People with disabilities can only be found in 1% of advertisements despite making up 26% of the population, according to Nielsen, who specializes in media analysis.

Gorecki stars in “La Brea” as Izzy Harris, who along with his father searches for the other half of his family after the chasm sucks Los Angelinos into a mysterious primeval world.

David Appelbaum, the show’s creator, wrote the part specificallyfor an actor who had lost a limb.

He wanted an amputee for the story because there isn’t a lot of disability in the media and he wanted that portrayal, Gorecki said. They emailed the camp I’m going to called Camp No Limits.

The camp, which caters to children with limb loss and differences, according to its website, sent an email to its campers announcing that a TV show was looking for people interested in auditioning for the role of a 16 year old girl who is missing her leg. said Gorecki.

However, as the prosthesis of his left leg illustrates, Goreckis’ path has not been easy. She lost her leg in a “logging accident near her home.

I didn’t wear boots because I was 13 and arrogant: “Good shoes, I don’t need them. I thought I was invincible and I wasn’t, she said. We live in the middle of nowhere and have a wood stove and we cut logs to heat our house. We were moving a very large log on a trailer and it fell on my foot and crushed it.

“We are not costumes”:Why Marlee Matlin Gave Up, Insisting “CODA” Picked Deaf Actors

Kinsley’s Bill:She fought health insurers for years. Now an NJ girl’s struggles could spur reform

The catastrophe did not detain Gorecki for long. Her family do very well in bad situations, she said. Getting rid of trouble was a common trait in the clan: you move on, and she did.

At the hospital my aunt wrote: One foot in the grave on my cast. We thought it was really funny, Gorecki said with a laugh.

She was still in the hospital when she realized she wanted to be a model.

I wanted to show people that they can be beautiful no matter what they look like because beauty comes from within. I wanted to show how beautiful being different is, she said.

Gorecki has finally changedfrom modeling to comedy on the advice of her agent, who saw her big personality as destined for more than photoshoots.

At the time of the auditions of “La Brea”, she had justa previous actor’s concert to his credit, an episode of “Chicago Fire”. Gorecki played a woman who lost her leg in an accident.

She didn’t have any lines on that show, just a scream.

I was a hit pedestrian and my leg was thrown aside. So they obviously needed an amputee for the role. All they did was put it back and I screamed.

“From zero to 100 very quickly”

In 2019, she found herself in LA, meeting her fellow cast members of “La Brea”.

I went from zero to 100 very quickly, said Gorecki.

When she shows up for photoshoots and auditions, Gorecki finds people who follow her lead. Her disability is not a big issue for her, so others tend to react the same.

Most of the time they were going, Oh, wow, are you really tall or you have blue hair. I don’t think anyone ever said, ‘Oh my God! You have a false leg. Most of the time, people don’t notice it. It’s not that I don’t wear pants or shorts that show it off. I don’t make a big deal out of it, so people don’t see it for everything I am, Gorecki said.

Movies:Anthony Hopkins, filming for Anne Hathaway movie begins in the Teaneck house

Still, the actor said she realizes she has something to offer in these days when conversations about inclusion often leave disability behind.

I hope that a person or a little child or whoever sees me and goes, I can do that too. I hope that someday I will be a good role model for someone.

Gorecki said that Appelbaum took great care to describe his disability accurately. A 2019 study by the Ruderman Family Foundation, a Boston-based philanthropy that advocates for people with disabilities, shows that efforts like these by writers and producers could pay off.

About half of US households “support accurate portrayals of characters with disabilities,” he said in his report,Inclusion of disability in cinema and television. “

These viewers, who tend to be younger, “would sign up for a content distributor dedicated to actors with disabilities,” the foundation said. It’s a lucrative audience, the report adds, with an estimated “purchasing power” of $ 10.4 billion per month in the United States.

La Brea airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC and airs the next day on Peacock and Hulu.

Gene Myerest reporter for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

E-mail:[email protected]

Twitter:@myersgene