77-year-old ‘Squid Game’ actor says he’s been inundated with job offers





“Squid Game” star Yeong-su Oh spoke on the South Korean show “How Do I Play” about his rise to fame.

Yeoung-su played player 001 in the Netflix K-Drama, which is now the biggest show on the platform.

The 77-year-old actor said he struggled to cope with the "volume of calls" he received.



Netflix

spectacle. “Squid Game” is now the most viewed series on the platform after receiving 111 million views in one month. However, Variety reported that co-CEO Ted Sarandos said of the show’s early success in September: “We didn’t see that coming, in terms of global popularity.” In the Korean drama, Yeong-su plays one of 456 contestants who take part in a series of deadly children’s games in order to earn enough money to pay off their debts. His character, a dying man with dementia nicknamed Player 001, has a key role in the series. Therefore, the 77-year-old actor told MBC’s “How Do I Play” how he had received offers and opportunities since “Squid Game” had made him famous.



Yeong-su Oh and his co-star Lee Jung-jae during the devastating marbles game.

Youngkyu Park





“’I feel like I’m floating in the air. It makes me think,’ I have to calm down, organize my thoughts and hold back now, ‘” he said. according to the South Korean media Soompi. “So many people have contacted me, and since I don’t have a manager to help me, it is difficult for me to manage the volume of calls and messages I receive, so my daughter has helped me. “ The ‘Squid Game’ actor continued, “Things have changed quite a bit. Even when I go out to a cafe or somewhere like that, I now have to be aware of. [how I appear to others]. It made me think, ‘Being famous is also difficult.’ ” Yeong-su co-star Lee Jung-jae recently said Variety that he would be “open” to working on productions abroad but has not yet received any offers.



“Squid game.”

Netflix





While the series is fictional, Insider recently spoke to a number of Millennials in South Korea who said their lives are not that different from the characters on the show due to a debt crisis without precedent in South Korea. “I consider myself lucky to have managed to keep my debt below $ 50,000,” Kim Keunha told Insider. “I am very aware of the financial problems I am in right now, but there is not much I can do to change my situation.” Thousands of unionized workers in South Korea also recently demonstrated in “Squid Game” groups calling on the government to improve workers’ rights. Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator and director of “Squid Game”, says IndieWire that the story is based on issues around the world, including the economic crisis in South Korea.

