Entertainment
Alec Baldwin unloaded his gun that left director in critical condition and director of photography dead – The Hollywood Reporter
A prop gun was unloaded by Alec Baldwin on the set of the film Western of Rust, killing a cinematographer and injuring the director, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department.
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, died Thursday after being injured when the prop pistol was “unloaded” by Baldwin, the film’s producer and star. Hutchins had been taken by helicopter to the University of New Mexico hospital, where she was pronounced deceased, the sheriff’s department said.
A spokesperson for Rust said in a statement, “All of the cast and crew were absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we extend our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones. production of the film on an indefinite basis and fully cooperate with the investigation by the Santa Fe Police Department. We will provide advisory services to all those related to the film as we work to deal with this horrific event. “
The Ukraine-born, Los Angeles-based DP graduated from the American Film Institute Conservatory in 2015. Her credits included independent films. Sworn enemy, Blind fire and The mad Hatter.
The second victim was the film’s director, Joel Souza, 48, who was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. He was in critical condition, said Juan Ríos, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
Directors Guild of America President Lesli Linka Glatter said in a statement that the DGA was “incredibly saddened” to learn of Hutchins’ death and Souza’s injuries. “We are awaiting further details and a full investigation. Our hearts go out to Halyna’s family, Joel and everyone affected.
Rivers said Hollywood journalist that an active investigation was underway and that no charges were laid.
“According to investigators, it appears the scene filmed involved the use of a propeller gun when it was unloaded,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “The detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was fired. “
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico at 1:50 p.m. MST after a 911 call indicated that an individual had been shot on the set.
A production spokesperson said the “accident” involved the misfiring of a blank propeller pistol. “Production has been stopped for the moment. The safety of our players and our team remains our top priority, ”said the initial press release.
Local 600 union, of which Hutchins was a member, said in a statement: “Details are not clear at this time, but we are working to find out more and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. It is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a family member in our Guild.
Gun accidents on Hollywood sets are extremely rare, but do happen. In 1993, Brandon Lee, the son of famous martial arts star Bruce Lee, was accidentally shot and killed on the set of The crow by another actor who fired with an ill-prepared revolver.
In 1984, actor Jon-Erik Hexum was involved in a gun incident on the set of CBS ‘ Cover. During a break in filming, Hexum accidentally shot himself while playing with the gun without realizing that there was still a gap in the propeller pistol. He died of his injuries six days later at the age of 26.
Brandon Bruce Lee’s official Twitter page posted: “Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and everyone involved in the incident on“ Rust. ”No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period. “
In Rust, Baldwin plays the infamous Western outlaw Harland Rust. When his estranged grandson is convicted of an accidental murder and sentenced to hang, Rust travels to Kansas to get him out of jail. The two fugitives must then outrun US Marshal Wood Helm and bounty hunter Fenton ‘Preacher’ Lang.
The film also stars Frances Fisher, Jensen Ackles and Travis Fimmel.
10:10 p.m .: Declaration of the DGA added.
