Simone Biles “Still Afraid To Do Gymnastics” After Tokyo Olympics – The Hollywood Reporter





Simone Biles became emotional as she spoke about her change in gymnastics following her run at the Tokyo Olympics and the mistreatment of Larry Nassar. When appearing on NBC Today On Thursday, to discuss her partnership with the health and telemedicine app Cerebral, Biles opened up to welcome Hoda Kotb on how she balances being a public mental health advocate with her life as a touring gymnast. Biles confirmed she was in therapy through Cerebral, and it was a big plus for her on the road during her Gold Over America tour. “Getting the mental health therapy I need has really relieved me, especially being on the road and on tour,” she said. “So I’m really happy to have such a great app to help me with this. “ But Biles admitted that since the Olympics aspects of his relationship with sport have changed. When asked if she still feels the ‘twisties’ on the road, the gold medalist said she doesn’t do any twists and instead performs her signature move – the half-out double layout. – in his routine on the ground. She went on to say that things are “just not the same” now and that she is “still afraid to do gymnastics”. “To do something that I’ve been doing forever and not being able to do it because of everything I’ve been through is really crazy because I love this sport so much,” she said, crying. “I don’t think people understand the magnitude of what I’m going through, but for so many years to go through everything I’ve been through – put on one front – I’m proud of myself and I’m happy that I can be a leader for survivors and bring courage to all who speak out. “To live something like this and be a voice for all survivors and people who want to come forward and talk about their stories is really inspiring,” she added. “But it’s hard that I have to go through this because again people are forming their own opinions and I can’t really say what’s going on.” During the interview, she also spoke about the impact of Larry Nassar’s abuse. Biles and three other American gymnasts appeared before Congress in September to testify about decades of sexual assault and sexual assault committed by Nassar on American Olympic athletes under the guise of medical treatment. During his testimony, Biles not only blamed Nassar, but also pointedly USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic Committee, and the FBI as “an entire system that allowed and perpetrated his abuses.” During her time before Congress, Biles linked her performance in Tokyo to Nassar’s abuse, and when Hotb asked if she thought it touched her during the Tokyo Games, the decorated young athlete confirmed. “After removing so many emotions and putting up a façade on the world stage, I think it all really came to light,” she explained. “My body and mind allowed me to do it all for so many years as long as it could take, and as soon as we entered the Olympic stage he just decided he couldn’t do it anymore and he cracked. “

