Ruby Rose Alleges She Was Fired From Batwoman, Warner Bros Says There Have Been “Complaints About Behavior”

Actor Ruby Rose has made allegations of brutality and inappropriate behavior against the producers of The CW drama Batwoman and their co-star Dougray Scott more than a year after their release from the superhero series, claiming they had been forced to leave the series by the management.

Responding to their complaints, Batwoman filed “multiple complaints about behavior at work” against the actor.

The Australian actor, who identifies as genderfluid, shared a series of posts on his Instagram story on Wednesday to “name and shame” the channel, Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries and Berlanti’s Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter Productions.

“I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set. I will come for you so that what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally get my life back and truth. Shame on you, “they wrote.

Ruby, who was the first live-action lesbian superhero on television, left the show in a shock announcement in May 2020. They played the title role of Kate Kane / Batwoman in the show’s first season. .

At the time of their release, the actor described the decision to leave as “difficult”. “It was not a decision I took lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved in the show in Vancouver and Los Angeles,” Ruby said. .

The actor, however, did not reveal the reasons for their exit, but expressed his gratitude to the producers of the show Berlanti, Sarah and Caroline for “this incredible opportunity”.

It was reported that Ruby was not happy with the long hours it took for the show, which resulted in friction on the sets.

Now on their Instagram Story, the actor included footage from their surgery they suffered for a stunt injury and alleged they were forced back to work by the former Warner Bros TV chief. Peter Roth.

Ruby claimed Peter threatened them to come back saying they would cost “millions” to produce and “the whole crew and cast would be fired.”

The actor also accused Peter of inappropriate behavior by claiming that he asked women to smooth out his pants while he was wearing them, and alleged that he had Ruby investigated by a private investigator after they left the room. series.

Ruby also claimed that Dougray, who played their father on the show, was violent towards women and even injured an understudy. The actor also detailed what they described as unsafe working conditions on set, including serious injuries to a member of Batwoman’s crew who received “third degree burns all over her body.” during production.

“I wouldn’t come back for any money or if a gun was pointed at my head. I DIDN’T STOP. I DIDN’T STOP. They ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay I was going to have to give up my rights. No threats, tactics of intimidation or blackmail will make me quit, “wrote Ruby.

In its response, Warner Bros. Television called Ruby’s comments a “revisionist story,” adding that the studio had exercised its right not to renew Ruby Rose’s contract for Batwoman season two in light of the misconduct. alleged actor’s on set.

“Despite the revisionist story that Ruby Rose now shares online for producers, cast and crew, the network and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option. to hire Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on several workplace behavior complaints that have been widely reviewed and dealt with in private out of respect for all concerned, ”Warner Bros. Television said in a statement shared by Deadline.

Dougray said his former co-star Ruby’s version of the story was “made up entirely.” As Warner Bros. Television stated, they decided not to exercise the option to hire Ruby for Batwoman season two based on several complaints about her behavior at work. I absolutely and completely refute the allegations. libelous and damaging made against me by her; they are entirely made up and never happened, ”Dougray said in a separate statement.

Regarding Ruby’s accusations against Peter Roth, a source close to Batwoman’s production said the allegations were “libelous and unfounded.” Peter, a veteran television executive, retired last year.

After Ruby’s departure, Javicia Leslie signed on to play the title role ahead of season two, although she’s not the same character as Kate Kane. Javicia plays Ryan Wilder, who takes on the role of Batwoman.

Wallis Day joined the series in the middle of season two as the “modified version” of Kate, who was injured in a plane crash early in the season.