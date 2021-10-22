Hollywood & Vamp is part immersive theater, part rock show and lots of vampires

Photo by JR Cajigas / Nerd Reactor

The spooky season is shifting into high gear as Halloween approaches, and there are plenty of ways to enjoy the festivities, especially if you’re in the Los Angeles area. Traditional haunted events include LA Haunted Hayride, and those who wish to step out of their comfort zone can try interactive horror theater with Delusion and Creep LA. There’s another 88Twenty Group event that takes it a step further by merging a musical performance and interactive theater. The first half immerses you in a world where vampires and humans mingle, then it immerses you in a musical show featuring night vampires singing and dancing. Hollywood & Vamp is sultry, spooky, and a fun night out, and it’s one of the best ways to celebrate the spooky season.

Hollywood & Vamp takes place at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood, California. There was a queue at the door for those who had tickets, and once we got through the door we went upstairs. The host told us we were brave to go up, which left us confused as to whether we were going in the right direction. Immediately we were greeted by a stranger, who insisted that we help him get some drinks. Looking at his arms, I noticed bloody bite marks. Once he was distracted by other guests, we rushed out of there and headed for the main bar.

Welcome to Hollywood & Vamp

Photo by JR Cajigas / Nerd Reactor

As we walked up the stairs there was a notice board with many leaflets for missing persons. It was not a good sign for us humans.

Photo by JR Cajigas / Nerd Reactor

To our right was a pay phone, and there were phone numbers you can call for Easter eggs and other fun recordings.

Photo by JR Cajigas / Nerd Reactor

To the left of the stairs was the main bar, with enticing chained vampires. One of them warned us to leave and that things would not end well if we stayed. We were here for Hollywood & Vamp, and that meant going out wasn’t an option. There were drink specials for the night including Daywalker, Holy Water, Up In Flames, and Stake Through the Heart. Depending on the drink and where you are, a vampire would interact with you, showing intrigue or disgust.

Photo by JR Cajigas / Nerd Reactor

We met a dashing vampire named Regan, who was very sympathetic. The drink we ordered definitely caught his eye, and he gave us the details of what he has planned for the night. Next to him was a crate containing vampire blood, and if we put one in our drinks it would help him see the outside world in the light of day. After our chat, we started exploring the rest of the vampire bar again.

Photo by JR Cajigas / Nerd Reactor

The interactive theater part consists of random events throughout the night around the bar. A corpse would be left on the floor, swept away in sheets, and we saw video of vampires feeding on humans in a secluded room. Our host for the party was Hollywood Vampire Queen Theda Bara and she kept us up to date with what was going on during our party.

Hollywood & Vamp Rock Show

As the show’s time approached, we moved on to the next hall, which was the concert stage with seats and tables in front. Tip: Make sure you are near the door near the toilet for a chance to choose the best seats available.

The main event of the evening is the Hollywood & Vamp rock show featuring vampire musicians and dancers. The lead singer energized the crowd by covering songs from Guns N Roses and Motley Crue. He also brought a few people onto the stage, putting them in the spotlight. Since this is a vampire show, the fanged creatures of the night had other plans in mind for humans.

Regan with the Nerd Reactor team. Photo by JR Cajigas / Nerd Reactor

As the show went on, there were internal conflicts, and this led to some vampire fights. At that point, the crowd was treated to a play as the group of vampires swayed in the background. There was hand-to-hand combat, deaths, resurrections and more dancing. It was truly a lively evening.

Final reaction

Photo by JR Cajigas / Nerd Reactor

Hollywood & Vine is a sultry, rockin ‘good time filled with friendly, not-so-friendly vampires. It combines a cool immersion we love from interactive theater and a fun night out with drinks and a music show. For those who are easily scared, this show doesn’t try to scare you. What it does instead is give you a vibe where vampires and humans can exist, and it encourages you to chat with nighttime stalkers. It was definitely an experience that captivated us and made us play our part. I even went looking for bandages to help one of the poor humans who fell victim to the vampires.

Hollywood & Vamp is located at The Bourbon Room (6356 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028). The Limited Engagement Show has two more nights to come on Tuesday 10/26 and Wednesday 10/27. For tickets visit http://hollywoodandvamp.com. A ticket costs $ 75 and includes a specialty cocktail. Parking can be difficult, but there is a parking structure nearby. Street parking is also available and you may be lucky enough to find an empty spot.