Yvonne Orji of ‘Insecure’ will also miss Molly | Entertainment





Yvonne orji has a few words of wisdom for the character she plays for the upcoming fifth and final season of "Insecure". "I would say to Molly, take a deep breath," Orji told CNN. "Take a deep breath, Boo." Fans of the HBO series will also have to breathe with the end of the dramatic comedy. (HBO and CNN are both part of WarnerMedia.) Orji calls Molly Carter, a lawyer (and best friend of Issa Dee, played Issa Rae) "who changed her life" and said the end of the series was emotional for her. "I'm not going to lie," she said. "Tears have been shed and more tears will be shed." The series finale begins on Sunday. Orji said playing a stylish, successful and professional black woman has set the bar high for her career. She's so good at the role that some viewers struggled to separate Orji from her character. Case in point: Issa and Molly had a rough time last season and many people took to social media to express their anger at Orji for "not being a good friend." "I don't fight on Twitter," she said, taking everything in hand. "I don't fight in real life." But what Orji has done is bring receipts to remind people of all the times Molly has shown up – and shown up – for Issa. "Can we go back to the first season?" Orji joked. "Can we go back to the first season where she definitely saved Issa from the meeting between Daniel and Lawrence?" Can we go back to the first season she went to Malibu? Where do you want to start? This season, viewers will see both Molly and her friendship with Issa grow. Orji said the secret to the couple's relationship is their honesty. "You know, when you can actually be honest and be vulnerable and genuine, like you genuinely," she said. "They understand each other because they have known each other for so long, but they also understand how the other vibrates. And even in your friendships now, as if you should appreciate their whims." Molly being introspective, Oriji says that she is also in his life. The actress has released a new book, "Bamboozled by Jesus: How God Tricked Me Into the Life of My Dreams", on the life lessons she has learned. Following the success of his HBO stand-up special, "Momma, I Made It!" Orji said he expects more comedy from him. "I actually host 'Yearly Departed' on Amazon Prime and it's not quite a comedy like a stand-up comedy special, but it's a comedy," she said. "They're amazing comedians reunited to end the year. It's coming out in December and I might be working on something else on my own, you'll find out." The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

