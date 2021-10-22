Korean actor Kim Seon-ho’s ex-girlfriend responds to apology: we really loved each other, Entertainment News





A day after Korean actor Kim Seon-ho issued an open apology to his ex-girlfriend, fans and co-stars over the abortion controversy, his ex-partner shared another heartfelt note grateful for the actor’s apologies. A few days earlier, the “Hometown Cha Cha Cha” actor had been accused by the woman of having forced her to abort their child while the two were in a relationship. The woman alleged that the actor made her false promises of marriage. Now, in response to Seon-ho’s post, the woman said there was a time when they “really loved each other” and that she didn’t feel good to see him fall apart because of his extreme posts. . Koreaboo quoted her post as saying, “I’m sorry my writing seems to have unintentionally caused harm to many people. There was a time when (Kim Seon Ho) and I really loved each other. I don’t feel good to see it. collapse in the moment due to some of my extreme posts. I received an apology from him, and it seems there has been some misunderstanding between us. I hope no further false content will be published and that no further details about his relationship and my relationship will be reproduced and spread. There is a weight on my mind because this incident seems to have caused a lot of damage to many people. I will delete this post soon. “ K-drama star Kim Seon-ho apologizes after ex-girlfriend claims he forced her to have an abortion The actor’s talent management agency, Salt Entertainment, also apologized on his behalf. Their statement said, Hello. It’s Salt Entertainment. We apologize for causing concern to many people with actor Kim Seon Hos’ personal issues. We would like to apologize to all who have been disappointed and troubled by this issue. Once again, we apologize for worrying you with an unpleasant matter. “ The controversy led the actor to lose sponsorship contracts and television roles. The controversy began when a user uploaded an article to a Korean online community, Nate Pann, which read: I Unveil the Two-Faced and Shameless True Nature of Actor K. The user did not reveal the name of the actor but treated him as rubbish without the slightest conscience or feeling of guilt “. Oxford English Dictionary adds 26 new words and they’re all Korean

