“Invasion” Review – The Hollywood Reporter

There are few things that I appreciate more than a good setup. I loved the start of Lost, when there were only questions and no attempt at explanations. I love the advances in Stephen King’s books, when everything is creepy, weird, and insinuating, more than the conclusions when he decides to burn it all down or randomly introduce a character whose apparent handicap is actually magical.

I think the first 45 minutes of War of the Worlds is one of the best things Steven Spielberg has ever done, and when people mention that they hate the ending, I can usually pretend I can’t remember any of the details. The setups are an opportunity to watch the bulb light up in the head of a good storyteller, without having to watch the filament twinkle and sparkle under the weight of studio notes, test for audience complaints or a simple excess. of ideas.

Invasion The bottom line

The boredom of worlds.

Broadcasting date : Friday October 22 To throw: Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, Shioli Kutsuna, Billy Barratt Creators: Simon Kinberg and David Weil



I love a good setup so much that I’m sure I’ve written several reviews with the exact same setup about enjoying a good setup.

Right, therefore, the new drama of Apple TV + Invasion should be my favorite show of the year. Originally from David Weil (Hunters) and Simon Kinberg (various X Men things), Invasion comes close to 10 episodes of such a pure and unsatisfying setup that a better title would be Evasion. The show unfolds like a never-ending process of temptation that I found amusing at first, then boring, and ultimately just confusing. Sent out every 10 episodes, reviews can at least run into the void, but audiences trying to find the impetus for a weekly viewing will be hard pressed to find anything to hang on to.

Structurally, Invasion is something like Independence day meets Babel. All over the world, strange things are happening to people unrelated to their own individual dramas, inexplicable events linked to a cosmic phenomenon that will eventually have to do with aliens, but not at such a rapid rate that I would advise anyone. to hold their breath. Over 10 a.m., some storylines will eventually intersect, new ones will be introduced, and some will stop abruptly and never be mentioned again – in a way that I’m sure reminded the creators of Janet Leigh in psychopath, but who looks more like Carmen Electra in Horror movie.

Don’t look for a main character or storyline here, though Sam Neill is the biggest star on the show, playing a grumpy Oklahoma sheriff investigating a bizarre crop formation (and stuff) with his deputy from confidence (DeWanda Wise). On Long Island, we meet Aneesha (Golshifteh Farahani), who has put aside her medical aspirations to raise her two children (Azhy Robertson and Tara Moayedi) with her handsome husband (Firas Nassar). A bullied London teenager (Billy Barratt’s Casper) suffers from epilepsy, while Trevante (Shamier Anderson) is a distracted American soldier in Afghanistan. Finally, in Japan, aerospace engineer Mitsuki (Shioli Kutsuna) is all kinds of mopey because his astronaut girlfriend (Rinko Kikuchi, confirming these Babel vibes) went for a jaunt to the International Space Station.

Each storyline is tied to the alien incursion through the drama’s strange events, and they all have vague or not-so-vague ties to the overall themes of the series, such as when an Afghan citizen explains to Trevante that the locals are used to it. to external invasions. To find? Eventually, each narrative thread becomes its own all-too-familiar version of the alien invasion genre, with one aggressively paying homage to War of the Worlds, another tries to channel Strange things, another playing Arrival.

Individually, none of the subplots rely on anything shaped by the careful arc of a good short story, let alone anything that gives you a reason to invest in the main characters. Collectively, despite an initial weirdness, the shift from one barely involved narrative to another drains the momentum show, and that’s before it gets to just how Invasion manages the general flow of time or the specific existence of time zones. If you like, you could say that the lack of emotion or cumulative intensity has to do with a subtext explaining how, despite being the most technically connected company in history, we have gotten particularly bad. to communicate with each other. But no one sat in a writers’ room saying, “How can we make this a jigsaw puzzle where none of the pieces even fit together?” “

Strangely, when I won’t give Invasion credit for deliberately hushing up its own drama, I think the science related to aliens and their methodology is meant to border on absurdity, if not purely magical. There is a lot of confusion, and, based on how we as a society react to almost any disaster, confusion is more believable than competence.

The only feeling of involvement I have felt is the result of a few performances. Kutsuna is particularly good at expressing audience frustration and selling the depth of a relationship that is presented to us in less than five minutes of screen time. As the most proactive character on the show, Farahani generates a lot of sympathy, although most of Aneesha’s actions may be illogical. Relatively speaking, the stories of these characters have fewer clichés and less absurd detours than the others.

There are certainly some pretty places in a show that was filmed in the United States, England, Japan, and Morocco, among others. But, aside from the borders, they could be labeled “Foreign Place A,” “Foreign Place B,” and “Foreign Place C.” You want international filming to offer more value, just like you are eventually going to want more science- effects-oriented fiction. When we start to see aliens they are distinctive and just a little scary, but that doesn’t mean Invasion is scary or exciting, with directors Jakob Verbruggen, Jamie Payne and Amanda Marsalis having failed to put together any memorable sets.

Invasion is sci-fi without a lot of science or real genre thrills. I love the idea of ​​an alien invasion drama that focuses on how ordinary people might cope with the extraordinary, what resources they might tap into, and where their courage, intelligence, or bravery might be insufficient. . I even like the idea of ​​an alien invasion drama that’s mostly staged, because blowing up the White House is so 1996. But the setup has to be smarter and more empathetic than that, and the payoff has to be less. anticlimactic and confusing. I really don’t know if the end of the 10th episode opens the door for a second season or if I care.