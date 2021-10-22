Entertainment
Alec Baldwin kills woman with pistol on set of new movie Rust – victim named Halyna Hutchins | US News
A woman has died and a man has been injured after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a gun on the set of the new western Rust.
The woman has been named Halyna Hutchins, a 42-year-old cinematographer, and the injured man is Joel Souza, the film’s director.
Hutchins was taken by helicopter to the University of New Mexico hospital, but was later pronounced dead.
Souza was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he is being treated.
The shooting took place on set in New Mexico, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said.
A spokesperson for Baldwin, who produces and stars in the film, said there was an accident involving the misfiring of a prop pistol with blanks.
Juan Rios, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said: “This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed regarding this incident. Witnesses continue to be questioned by detectives.”
He added that detectives were investigating the manner and type of projectile fired.
Police responded to the set at Bonanza Creek Ranch at around 2 p.m. local time following emergency calls from a person shot there.
Rust’s production has been discontinued.
Two days ago, Ms Hutchins posted a photo on Instagram showing Rust’s film crew on set.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that Baldwin, 63, was seen outside the sheriff’s office on Thursday in tears but declined to comment.
Hutchins was named a “Rising Star” by American Cinematographer magazine in 2019 and served as Director of Photography on the 2020 action film Archenemy, starring Joe Manganiello.
“I am so sad that I lost Halyna,” Archenemy director Adam Egypt Mortimer said on Twitter. “And so furious that it could happen on a set.
I am so sad that I lost Halyna. And so furious that it could happen on a set. He was a brilliant talent who was absolutely devoted to art and film. pic.twitter.com/vcdFqHsGA0
– Adam Egypt Mortimer (@adamegypt) 22 October 2021
“She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely devoted to art and film.”
Actor Joe Manganiello, who starred in Archenemy, called her “amazing talent” and “great person” on his Instagram account, adding that he was lucky to have Hutchins as his director of photography on the film.
Director and screenwriter James Gunn, who has worked on films such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither, said on Twitter: “My biggest fear is that someone will be fatally injured on one of my sets. pray that this will never happen.
“My heart goes out to everyone affected by today’s tragedy in Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins and her family.”
My biggest fear is that someone will be fatally injured on one of my sets. I pray that never happens. My heart goes out to everyone affected by today’s tragedy on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins and her family.
– James Gunn (@JamesGunn) 22 October 2021
Rust, who was scheduled to continue filming until November, tells the story of a 13-year-old boy who is left to himself and his younger brother after his parents died in the 1800s in Kansas, according to the internet. Movie Database.
The teenager is sentenced to hang for accidentally killing a local rancher and runs away with his longtime grandfather, played by Alec Baldwin.
This isn’t the first high-profile death involving a propeller gun on set.
Brandon Lee, son of late martial arts star Bruce Lee, died while filming a death scene for the movie The Crow in 1993, when he was 28.
The .44 caliber weapon used was supposed to fire blank, but an autopsy revealed that a bullet had lodged near his spine.
A Twitter account maintained by Lee’s sister, Shannon, said: “Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and everyone involved in the incident on ‘Rust.’ No one should ever be killed by a gun on a movie set. Full stop. “
In 1984, actor Jon-Erik Hexum was pretending to play Russian roulette with a .44 Magnum on the set of the television series Cover Up when he shot himself in the head with a blank pistol and is dead.
