Actor Simon Rex talks Red Rocket, Sean Baker, playing the anti-hero

Actor Simon Rex has finished taking a break.

Director Sean Bakers’ black comedy star Red Rocket Rex has been praised for his nuanced and hilarious portrayal of a veteran pornstar preparing to return to his hometown of Texas.

In an interview with the Daily Californian, Rex spoke about this unique point in his career. I think now, at that age, I’ve eaten the humble pie, Rex said. I was at the top. I was at the bottom. I’ve been everywhere in between.

Much of the films’ success is due to the creative direction and conceptualization of Sean Baker, director of Tangerine and The Florida Project. It’s not too often that you work with someone whose writer, director, and editor, Rex said of Baker. There are only a handful of administrators who have the freedom to do it all. He even chooses the font for the movie, he does everything and he says I don’t want anyone telling me what to do, trust me, I get it. And for me, it really makes you relax and say to yourself, OK, I trust this guy. I’ve seen his films, he has a formula, he knows what he’s doing. It is really special and rare.

The subject material of the films overlaps careful lines. Most of Sean Bakers’ films are about sex work and its nuances, but where his other films are poignant and serious, Red Rocket takes the path of extreme black comedy that perhaps wouldn’t have worked without them. stylistic choices of films.

As soon as I knew it was Sean Baker, I didn’t even have to read the script, Rex said. If anything, you want to be challenged and you want to do things that push the boundaries and you want to do things that maybe are going to make people feel a certain way. I think this movie does that.

The film, while highlighting a controversial subject, does not present the character of Rexs as particularly admirable or ambitious. We didn’t approve of that at all, Rex clarified. It’s real life, you know, it shines a light on real people, real situations. It’s fun to play the anti-hero.

Rex plays Mikey, a guy you love to hate. One of Mikey’s more complicated plot threads is her affair with an underage girl, Strawberry, the film follows her expectation that she will reach legal age.

In playing Mikey, Rex explained, I just made the choice that he had to be a lovely, childish, sympathetic asshole, really. Because if he was just an asshole, then I don’t think the audience cares what happens to him and they aren’t invested in the movie, so you kind of have to root it in. a little bit, considering the horrible things he does, then I pretend he’s a little kid who hardly knows what he’s doing. So there you might find a little bit of, dunno if sympathy is the word, maybe just a little bit of oh he doesn’t know what he’s doing. So you are more connected to the result of the movie instead of just ignoring it.

After the undeniable success of Red Rocket, Rex has an array of options ahead of him. When asked if he wanted to keep working or enjoy the success of the movie a bit, Rex replied that I just wanted to keep working and do some cooler characters, uh, stuff like that. Obviously, Sean Baker is his own thing, but I would love to continue making independent and cutting edge films. I just want to do interesting work. I’m just grateful to be in this position and want to continue to surprise people with fun roles.

Rex is also found in small roles in other films this year. I have another movie coming out with Diane Keaton, where I play a new age con artist, a shaman. I got to work with her, which was amazing. I have another movie at the Mill Valley Film Festival called My Dead Dad, which is still a small role, but cool.

Rex’s cautious but somewhat unrestrained portrayal of Mikey is both refreshing and exciting, complementing the characters around him while also shining in their own right. As the film’s most powerful focal point and driving force, Rex has established himself as an actor who can do anything.

