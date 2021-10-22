Yvonne Orji on Saying Goodbye to Molly – The Hollywood Reporter





In June, Unsafe Star Yvonne Orji shared a look via Instagram at her final moments on the show as she wrapped up five seasons playing Molly Carter, Issa Rae’s best friend Issa Dee. There were hugs, tears, cake and several bottles burst, Orji shared with his million followers. And on the red carpet for Tuesday night’s Elle Women in Hollywood celebration, the actress opened up about what the ride meant to her, just days before HBO’s final season debuted on Sunday night. “I shouted my eyes as I said goodbye to this character who launched my career in a very beautiful way,” said Orji. “And I said goodbye to my friends who were like family on this show. It was not imaginary. We weren’t like “Oh, action! And then just put something. We were really like family and when the director yelled to cut we wanted more of each other. She said they had the opportunity to spend some quality time thanks to Rae and the HBO marketing team who rented a theater at The Promenade at the Howard Hughes Center for a four-day event that hosted consecutive projections of seasons one to four. . “It was one season a day and they did an amazing job,” said Orji. “It was a free event and there was popcorn and drinks. I spent all of season four and Issa did all of them. “ Orji called it a “refresher course” for fans ahead of the new season, but also another reminder of just how polarizing his character can be for dedicated fans. “There were real emotions in real time like it was their first time seeing them,” Orji said. “But they still laughed at the parts that were funny and yelled at the screen in the parts they didn’t like, which was the parts of Molly.” All jokes aside, Orji said the experience was completely life changing – thanks to Rae and Unsafe showrunner Prentice Penny – that she and her co-star Jay Ellis wondered if they should stop. “I texted Jay last summer and I was like, ‘Should I retire? Are we retiring? What do we do after that? Like, is that it? When else were we going to have that kind of camaraderie, that kind of writing, that kind of characters written for us in such nuanced and real ways? “ She continued, “We’ve never seen black characters portrayed like that and also, the city of South LA as a character was portrayed so well. I will do other projects and I hope this is just the beginning but I know nothing will compare to this. Orji stayed reserved, switching to Amazon Prime Annual Departure and she stays in the HBO family by hosting the HBO Max reality meet series My mom, your dad. But first, there is the deployment of Unsafe and more glasses that need to be raised. “You already know the text string is bursting, right?” Said Orji, laughing. “Issa loves a good party and it’s premiere week. We’re all going to be tired by Monday. Let’s just say that. I hope no one has a job because it will be a difficult Monday.

