Award-winning illustrator Jerry Pinkney dies at 81 | Way of life
NEW YORK (AP) Jerry Pinkney, an award-winning children’s book illustrator known for his richly textured images of black life, fables and fairy tales in works ranging from The Lion and the Mouse to The Sunday Outing, is deceased.
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers announced that Pinkney died at the age of 81 on Wednesday after a brief illness unrelated to COVID. More details were not immediately available.
Jerry was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather whose impact influenced the creative endeavors of so many in our family, his wife, author Gloria Jean Pinkney, said in a statement.
Pinkney was a native of Philadelphia who struggled with dyslexia, but showed such a talent for the fine arts that he received a full scholarship from the Philadelphia College of Art (now the University of the Arts). He gave up after 2 and a half years to get married and start a family. He was quickly hired by a greeting card company in Dedham, Massachusetts, and illustrated books for over 50 years, starting in 1964 with The Adventures of Spider: West African Folktales.
He worked primarily with watercolors, while also using crayons, colored pencils, and ink.
His other credits include The Little Mermaid, John Henry, Black Cowboy and A Place to Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Speech that Inspired a Nation. Valérie Flournoy, Virginia Hamilton and Julius Lester are among the writers with whom he has collaborated.
In 2010, his silent adaptation of Aesop’s fable The Lion and the Mouse earned him the Randolph Caldecott Medal for Outstanding Illustration. He has won the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award for Best Work by a Black Artist five times, served on the US Stamp Advisory Board, and designed the first black heritage stamps, including those honoring the King, Harriet Tubman and Jackie Robinson .
In 2016, he received two Lifetime Achievement Awards: the Laura Ingalls Wilder Award (later renamed the Childrens Literature Legacy Award) and the Coretta Scott King Virginia Hamilton Award. His work has been exhibited at the Library of Congress, the New York Public Library, and the Norman Rockwell Museum, among others.
Picture books would become my way of making my artistic gifts useful, he said in his Hamilton Prize acceptance speech. “I saw the book as a container that could hold my interests, passions, desires and hopes for my children and their children. Between its covers it would contain stories as well as futures, truths and flights of fantasy, my mothers smile and the pride of my father.
The books also broadened and strengthened my interest in black culture, allowing me to express my artistic impulses while sharing the adventures of John Henry and the courage of Harriet Tubman.
According to Little, Brown, Pinkney and his wife were working on a memoir at the time of his death. Jerry Pinkney had teamed up with Gloria Jean Pinkney, whom he had known from high school, on The Sunday Outing “and Back Home”, both based on Gloria’s childhood.
He is survived by his wife, daughter Troy, sons Brian, Scott and Myles Pinkney, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
