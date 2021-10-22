Popular singer-actor Lee Seung-gi to take legal action against cyberbullies





[Courtesy of Hook Entertainment ] SEOUL – South Korean singer-actor Lee Seung-gi will take legal action against malicious comments online, the 34-year-old agency said on October 21. Hook Entertainment also said the acts of cyberbullying, including spreading false information, have not stopped despite the agency’s efforts to crack down on online violence. The actor who has played starring roles in television series such as “Mouse” and “Vagabond” became the target of cyberbullying in May 2021 when Lee revealed he was dating actress Lee Da-in. The cyberbullies attacked the actor and his girlfriend through vicious online comments and fake news. For decades, malicious online comments have been viewed as a serious social issue that has led some celebrities to take their own lives. In November 2019, Goo Ha-ra, a former member of the KARA girl group, committed suicide about two months after the tragic death of her best friend Sulli who also committed suicide. Both were popular celebrities, well known for their exceptional talents, but the two stars became targets of coordinated cyber attacks after Goo and Sulli took part in the photo album photo shoot. Some netizens strongly criticized the photo book, claiming that it dishonored women’s rights by portraying adult women as teenage girls. Jonghyun, a member of K-pop boy group SHINee, was also the victim of vicious comments. The singer was targeted by feminist-focused groups in 2015 when he called women a “muse,” an inspiring figure for artists, on a radio show in 2015. He committed suicide in December 2017. To combat cyberbullying, popular singer and actress IU, who was also a close friend of Sulli’s, led a legal campaign against cyberbullying in June 2020, saying her agency would take all legal steps to stamp out malicious comments online. . Naver and Kakao, two major South Korean online portals, have blocked commenting features for entertainment information. In February 2020, online giant Naver shut down the viewer comment section. Kakao, a web portal service operator, ended its online commentary feature for entertainment news in October 2019.

