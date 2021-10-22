Neha Sharmas’ workout diaries: the actor is getting there slowly but surely | Health

Neha Sharma swears by high intensity workouts. Every now and then the actor shares snippets from his workout diaries and they are a marvel to watch. The actor, when not playing characters for the big screen, is usually seen in his gym training.

Nehas’ videos and photos from the gym often make way for his Instagram profile. She intends to share her workout routines on her profile to try and motivate her Instagram family to take fitness seriously.

On Friday, Neha trained like a beast. With a video documenting her hard work in the gym, Neha gave us a glimpse of the kind of dedication she has for her fitness. Slowly but surely we’ll get there, she wrote while providing us with all the physical motivation we need.

In the video, Neha can be seen undertaking several exercise routines under the supervision of her fitness trainer. She can be seen repeatedly lifting weights and working on her arm muscles. Then, she can be seen doing pull-ups while her trainer guides her. In the last part of the video, Neha can be seen working on her arm muscles while pulling on the toning tubes. Take a look at his video here:

Nehas’ Instagram profile is full of his workout videos. A few days ago, Neha gave us another look at her gym diary. In the video, she can be seen doing multiple exercises, from working out her leg muscles to climbing stairs on gym equipment. #fitnessonmymind #fitnessmotivation, she added these hashtags to her post and shared her state of mind at the gym.

In another video, Neha can be seen training with gymnastic rings. The fight is read, she writes. +

The exercise routine performed by Neha in the video has multiple benefits. Lifting weights helps burn extra calories and build better body mechanics. Pull-ups, on the other hand, improve the development of back and shoulder muscles and provide better grip strength.

