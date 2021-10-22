Entertainment
Golden Isles Could Be A Star In Feature Films And TV Shows | Daily Editorial
Even with a plethora of entertainment options at your fingertips, from streaming music and video games to content created on YouTube, TikTok, and other platforms, there’s still something awesome about movies. and scripted television. It’s hard to find anything that matches the fun of discussing the latest developments on your favorite TV show or going to see the next big movie that everyone has to see.
If you watch the credits of your favorite movie or TV show, don’t be surprised if you find a logo with a peach with the words Made in Georgia prominently displayed. The state has become the Hollywood of the South, if you will, in terms of filming and TV shows.
The state became a movie haven when it began offering tax credits to filmmakers in 2008 if they made their films in the state. These incentives have worked better than anyone could have imagined. A Capitol Beat News Service story in July reported that film and television productions accounted for $ 4 billion in direct spending.
The Golden Isles got a piece of the pie from the United States. In July, the Netflix series Pieces of Her was filmed in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island. The Golden Isles are officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Friday as the Black Panther sequel begins filming at Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
To accommodate the filming, the park will be closed at least until November 8. The studio, Kimoyo Productions, will donate $ 15,000 to the city for the use of the park and an additional $ 1,000 per day if the shoot goes beyond November 8.
Although it is difficult to close a municipal park on short notice, the municipal commission made the right decision to accept the studios’ offer. The money the studio pays is nice but more than that it shows that the Golden Isles are flexible and willing to work with filmmakers. And being part of one of the biggest movie franchises in the world is not to be sneezed at. The sequel to Black Panther will draw millions of people to theaters every time it is released. Playing a role by wearing it on screen is quite the feather in the city’s cap.
Reputation matters a lot in the film industry, and the Islands are showing their willingness to work with studios to meet their needs. Word will spread and more and more people will consider bringing their productions to the region.
We can’t wait to see all of the familiar island landscapes in movies and on our televisions.
Sources
2/ https://thebrunswicknews.com/opinion/daily_editorial/golden-isles-could-be-a-star-in-feature-films-tv-shows/article_3decd867-0c92-550c-be53-78e847369fd8.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]