Hollywood Casino 400 Race Information

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – NASCAR returns to Kansas Speedway this weekend, and for the first time since before the pandemic began, there will be no fan limit.

Fans will be treated to three races this weekend, starting with the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at 2 p.m. Saturday followed by the ARCA Menards Series championship race at 6 p.m.

Fans have expressed their overwhelming desire to be back on the racetrack, so we are delighted to welcome all of our fans once again as we celebrate our 20th anniversary during the NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 Playoff weekend, said the president. from Kansas Speedway, Pat Warren.

We’ve seen some great NASCAR races throughout our spring racing weekend, and we look forward to what lies ahead when the NASCAR Playoffs and ARCA Menards Series Championship return on October 23-24.

Tickets

There are several ticket options at Kansas Speedway, including tickets for a race or full weekend experiences.

Tickets will not be printed or mailed, but will be delivered via Tickets @ Home which offers fans the option to view their tickets on their mobile device for contactless entry at the gates or the option to print tickets at residence.

If you are looking to to buy tickets, Kansas Speedway said fans are encouraged to book their tickets now for both days.

Tickets for Saturday’s double race range from $ 40 to $ 95. Ticket prices for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, Hollywood Casino 400, range from $ 49 to $ 170.

Door policies

All guests must have a grandstand ticket regardless of age or appropriate approved credentials. Each Kansas Speedway seat has a backrest.

The following items are permitted inside the Kansas Speedway admission gates.

SOFT one-sided cooler or bag up to 14x14x14 inches (telescopic handles / wheels are allowed)

A school size backpack

Food and drink of your choice (alcohol is allowed. No drinks are allowed)

Strollers (if accompanied by a child)

Stadium seat cushions (stadium seats with metal frames are prohibited)

Binoculars

Blankets

CamelBaks

Scanners

Cameras (commercial photographers must apply for photo accreditation)

Umbrellas are allowed, but cannot be opened in the stands

Selfie Sticks (Must have telescopic handle)

Big Head signs (please respect the space and sight lines of those around you

The following items are NOT permitted inside the Kansas Speedway admission gates.

Foam or hard-sided coolers, regardless of size

Any firearm

Knives over 3 inches in length when closed or over 6 inches in length when open

Utility tools (multipurpose tool) with a knife blade larger than 3 inches

Display of the Confederate Flag

Fireworks

Glass or ceramic containers of all kinds

Dry ice

Laser pointers

Noise generators and pneumatic horns

Spray cans (except sunscreen, sunscreen, hand sanitizer and insect repellant)

Solid or foldable tripods and monopods

Illegal substances of any kind

Seat cushions with metal elements

Folding chairs

Wagons

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones

Frisbees, balls, beach balls or any other projectile

Skateboards, hoverboards, roller skates and bikes

Obscene or indecent clothing

Fan march

A FanWalk ticket gives you access to the indoor area between garages on non-NASCAR Cup Series race days. Check out garage zones and visit Victory Lane (pre-race only) and more!

The FanWalk ticket costs $ 15 and is only valid with grandstand entry. This pass is only available on non-NASCAR Cup Series racing days. Grandstand ticket or motorhome entry required with your FanWalk ticket.

Saturday schedule

Fans who purchase tickets for Saturday at Kansas Speedway will be treated to a double schedule with the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race followed by the ARCA Menards Series Championship race.

10:30 am – Opening of the car parks

11:00 am Opening of the grandstand and fan walk doors

12:45 ARCA Menards Series Qualifications

1:25 p.m. Presentation of NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers

2:00 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at the Kansas Lottery 300

5:55 p.m. Presentation of the ARCA Menards Series pilots

6:00 p.m. ARCA Menards Series Championship Race

Saturday Grand Marshal and Honorary Starter

Negro League Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick will be the Grand Marshal, while Kansas City Royals legend Frank White will be the honorary starter in the penultimate round of the round of 16 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Whites will wave the green flag shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, when the NASCAR Xfinity Series begins the double-race day at Kansas Speedway.

Fireworks

Fans who attend the doubles race on Saturday at Kansas Speedway will be treated to fireworks.

Kansas Speedway announced this week that fireworks will light up the skies following the conclusion of the ARCA Menards Series championship race.

A fireworks display is the perfect way to celebrate a great day of racing and get everyone excited for Sunday Hollywood Casino 400, said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. It also adds tremendous value to a Saturday ticket that already includes two races and all the fan-friendly amenities that make Kansas Speedway one of the best stops on the NASCAR circuit.

Sunday schedule

7h00 – Opening of the car parks

11:00 am opening of the grandstand doors, the pre-race doors and the fan walk

12:15 pm Pre-race concert with Mitchell Tenpenny

1:30 p.m. Presentation of the NASCAR Cup Series drivers

2:00 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400

Car park

General parking is free at Kansas Speedway and is always available on the Speedway’s grass courts on a first come, first served basis.

Parking cards for the grass fields closest to the stands are included in the subscription packages. Non-seasonal ticket holders can purchase parking passes while supplies last.

Race weekend forecast

The forecast for the weekend doesn’t look too good for racing fans right now.

Chances of rain will begin to increase from Saturday evening to Sunday as a system organizes westward and moves through the area. Storms can produce hail.

Rain showers are expected Sunday morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon as well as the potential for severe thunderstorms.

Pre-race concert

Country music star Mitchell Tenpenny will cross Kansas Speedway from his bucket list on Sunday, October 24.

The multi-platinum recording artist, whose hits include Drunk Me, To Us it Did and current hit Truth About You, will perform a pre-race concert before the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Admission to the concert is free for Hollywood Casino 400 ticket holders and will thrill fans racing for the penultimate race of the round of 16 of the NASCAR Cup Playoffs.

It will also mark the first pre-race gig at Kansas Speedway since Casey Donahew performed before the 2019 Hollywood Casino 400.

I grew up watching NASCAR and had the opportunity to drive one earlier this year, Mitchell shared. I am so happy with this concert. My fans are NASCAR fans. It will be a good day!

Overview for Hollywood Casino 400

Pilots from Whiteman Air Force Base will fly over the NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 in support of community partners in Kansas City, Missouri on October 24, 2021, at Kansas Speedway.

The event will feature a B-2 Spirit aircraft assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, which is due to fly over the runway before the start of the race, currently scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.

The B-2 is the Americas’ first strategic stealth bomber and one of the most advanced aircraft in the world. Attending overflight events provides the training pilots need to stay mission ready and showcases the trusted ability of Whiteman AFB Airmen to prepare anytime, anywhere in the world.

Sunday Grand Marshal

Eric Stonestreet from Kansas City The fame of the “modern family” will serve as Grand Marshal for the Sundays Hollywood Casino 400.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday, Stonestreet will order the talented NASCAR Cup Series drivers to start their engines.

Championship race

Following his victory in Texas last Sunday, Kyle Larson is the only NASCAR Cup Series driver to secure the first of four championship spots in the NASCAR season finale on November 7 in Phoenix.

The remaining seven playoff contenders head to Kansas Speedway with another chance to advance to the title ahead of the final.

Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch are above the cut line going to Kansas, where Busch won earlier this year. Defending Cup champion Chase Elliott is fifth, ahead of Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex and Joey Logano.

Larson’s first appearance in the NASCARs Championship comes the same season Rick Hendrick gave him the opportunity to return to the Cup Series.

Logano was the winner last October at Kansas Speedway in Game One of the Round of Eight. Eight of Kansas’ last nine races have been won by one of the remaining playoff contenders, with six of those drivers combining for those victories.

