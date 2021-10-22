Riverfront Jacksonville Project Spans Northbank Downtown | Jax Daily Record | Jacksonville Daily Record





Here are maps and project descriptions from the “Downtown Jacksonville Northbank – Conceptual Master Plan Development Program Map” and a press release from the developer. The proposed Jacksonville Riverfront project stretches along the edge of the St. Johns River from the former Jacksonville Landing site southeast of TIAA Bank Field for more than 1.5 miles. Pink and white dots are JTA U2C autonomous vehicle stations. The blue and white dots are river taxi dock stations.

1. Building One: A sustainable multi-storey, mixed-use building will house 120,000 square feet of next-generation commercial office space with a main floor restaurant and retail space. An open hallway design will provide a view of the river along Laura Street. 2. Building 2: A 14-story condominium tower will add 100 custom units to the downtown housing inventory, with panoramic views of downtown and the Saint John River. The building will feature a state-of-the-art wellness center and plaza-level retail spaces. 3. Building Three: A 208-room hotel and two-level interactive dining hall called “30 North” (named after Jacksonville’s coordinates) will be connected to an outdoor space designed to support music and community events. 4 & 5: Buildings Four and Five: These buildings will include 260 apartments at market price, as well as 44 condominium units for sale. The buildings will also include a total of 17,250 square feet of ground floor retail, creating more scheduled activities in and around the 15 acres of public parks and spaces with resilient infrastructure outlined in the plan. . 6. Building Six: A future phase, the current site of the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront hotel parking structure would be reinvented as a mix of apartments and condominiums. 7. Building Seven: A contemporary exhibition, entertainment and technology center will revitalize the convention-focused Hyatt Regency. The space will feature flexible design elements, virtual technologies and adaptive spaces, as well as retail and entertainment directions on the ground floor and rooftop spaces that are programmed to enhance the experience of customers. visitors. 8. Building 8: A 27 story / 410 unit residential tower with a mix of apartments and condominiums will anchor the eastern end of the site. An additional 50,000 square feet of retail space is envisioned at the plaza level. 9. Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront Hotel ten. Marina and Boathouse Restaurant: A new retail and entertainment plaza at the base of Building Eight, near Bay and Liberty Streets and the new Marina Walkway, with public activity spaces and a restaurant two levels above the water around a three acre river basin and public marina. 11. Marina basin

12. Berkman Plaza I 13. Berkman Plaza II 14. Large-scale mixed-use program 15. Multi-family mixed-use and retail 16. Public park and resilient flood zone 17. Maxwell House Coffee Factory 18. Pier One: New addition to the plan, this area will include a pier, public market, retail and entertainment venues. 19. Retail Place and Park: This area will increase the volume of public parks and retail destinations. 20. Multifamily and parking 21. Veterans Memorial Park and Relocated Memorial Wall: New addition to the plan, this area will honor the veterans and military community of Northeast Florida. 22. Jacksonville Naval Museum and USS Orleck 23. Riverfront Restaurant and Bar: A new addition to the plan, this waterfront dining destination will have approximately 12,000 square feet of dining and rooftop space. 24. Kayak and small boat safe launching 25. Elevated pedestrian path

26. New science and history museum 27. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Performance Center 28. Iguana Investments Phase 2 of mixed-use development 29. Iguana Investments Office building Phase 1 30. Four Seasons Hotel; 173 rooms and residences 31. New metropolitan park and practice grounds 32. WJCT Public Media 33. Multi-family mixed-use and retail 34. Multi-family mixed-use and retail 35. Riverwalk water park 36. Riverwalk Retail Place and Marina 37. Artificial wave garden



