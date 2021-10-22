What a Fool: Other Actors Criticize William Shatner’s Space Flight | Space

Star Trek actor William Shatner’s recent landmark space flight saw him boldly go where some other actors refuse to follow, as the nonagenarian has been called a jerk for participating in his record-breaking jaunt.

Dame Joan Collins, who once appeared in an episode of the sci-fi series, and Succession star Brian Cox, are unimpressed with Shatner, at 90, becoming the oldest person to travel the world. space when it flew earlier this month in a rocket built by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

It follows comments from the Duke of Cambridge criticizing space tourism, which forced Shatner to justify the trip, saying it was a small step towards removing polluting industries from Earth.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show on ITV, Collins said: It’s amazing, isn’t it? What a fool. Who wants to do this? Absolutely not. Have you seen Bill Shatner?

He was in the air and they knocked him over. Let’s take care of this planet first before we go.

Collins appeared in an episode of the original Star Trek series, playing a character called Edith Keeler whom Captain Kirk, played by Shatner, falls in love with but then lets die.

When asked if he would visit the space, Cox replied: No, absolutely not. I think this is ridiculous. I remember watching [Sir Richard] Branson and Bezos come up for their 11 minutes or whatever

No, we don’t need more spaceships. We’ve got enough shit flying up there. We don’t need it anymore.

Shatner took off from the West Texas desert aboard the Blue Origin suborbital capsule, and his flight lasted 10 minutes. The crew experienced a short period of weightlessness as they climbed to a maximum altitude just above 60 miles (100 km). From there, they could see the curvature of the Earth through the windows of the capsules.

“Deepest experience”: William Shatner struck by the encounter with space video

Everyone in the world has to do it, the Canadian actor told Bezos after returning to Earth. It was unbelievable.

In tears, he added: What you have just done to me is the most profound experience. I am so filled with emotion about what just happened. I hope I never get over it. I hope I can keep what I feel now. I don’t want to lose it.

After the flight, Prince William criticized the space race and the burgeoning space tourism industry ahead of his first Earthshot award.

He said: We need some of the greatest brains and minds in the world determined to try to fix this planet, not to try to find the next place to go to live.

Shatner, in an interview with the American TV show Entertainment Tonight, replied: He’s a charming Englishman. He will one day be King of England. He’s a lovely, gentle, and educated man, but he has a bad idea.

The idea here is not to go, Yeah, look at me. I am in space. No, I would say to the prince, and I hope the prince gets this message, it’s a small step to get the industry, all these polluting industries out of the Earth.

Shatner was joined on the flight by Audrey Powers, vice president of Blue Origin, Chris Boshuizen, who co-founded earth-imaging satellite company Planet, and Glen de Vries, executive of French healthcare software company Dassault Systèmes. .

They were trained for a few days, although the rocket and capsule system, known as the New Shepard, was fully automatic.

Shatner had previously been criticized by his Star Trek co-star George Takei, a longtime nemesis, who told the Page Six website: He’s boldly going where other people have gone before.

Bezos, which sold $ 100 million (72 million) in tickets for future rides and aims to dominate the nascent space tourism industry, was on board the first crewed flight of his own spacecraft in July.

Shatner took the title of oldest space traveler from Wally Funk, an 82-year-old former test pilot who flew with Bezos.