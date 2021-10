Gucci to host fashion show on Hollywood Boulevard

Gucci announced Thursday morning its arrival in the heart of Hollywood. Creative director Alexandre michele (above, with Billie Eilish) will present its upcoming collection, called Gucci Love Parade, at a fashion show on Hollywood Boulevard on November 2. As WWD First reported, the show will take place in front of the historic TCL Chinese Theater. “Gucci is proud to mark the intersection of creativity and culture within the city of Los Angeles, poised to be reborn after the pandemic,” the iconic fashion house said in a statement. “As part of Gucci’s Changemakers program, powered by Gucci Equilibrium, Gucci will provide significant support to communities in Los Angeles and Hollywood by donating to the city’s most critical needs: homelessness and mental health. Donation recipients include YMCA Hollywood, SOLE FOLKS, Los Angeles College Promise, My Friend’s Place, Happy Hippie Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Last year, Michele collaborated on a series of short films with Gus Van Sant to present its latest collection. The star-studded cast included Eilish, Harry Styles, Florence welch and Jeremy O. Harris. In 2018, Michele launched the Gucci Guilty fragrance at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The show follows a long list of upscale houses that have recently staged various productions in and around Los Angeles. Louis Vuitton offered private shopping with its two-week Savoir-Faire activation at Goya Studios on North Cahuenga Boulevard. Three stages were built to showcase the furniture and accessories of the French luxury brand. Dresses worn by Nicole kidman, Cynthia Erivo, King Regina and Maria bakalova were also on display. In February, LV set up an ephemeral residency for its spring / summer 2021 men’s collection on Rodeo Drive. The 1,600 square foot windowless structure contained 119 pieces from the collection. The pop-up also included stops in Miami, Shanghai, Paris and Tokyo. Hermes also has plans for LA. He recently sent out booking dates for “a big red and black night” to be held in the city on November 10. The email reads: “Prepare your red and black outfit”. Meanwhile, the stars of “Ted Lasso” Juno Temple and Phil dunster will host Neiman Marcus’ party for his fantastic 2021 holiday gifts on the Paramount lot on October 26th. DJ Alexandra richards will provide the music. The dress code is “festive cocktail”.

