The arts center will host the fall festival on Saturday

PORT ANGELES – The carved and lit pumpkin art inside is about to take center stage at the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center.

This Saturday brings the Fall Celebration of Shadows festival, filled with activities, hot drinks, and a gallery exhibit, all to the center of 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd.

Lighting of the aisles around the center: pumpkins, carved by the public.

Pumpkin artists – of all ages – can carve at home or sign up for a carving workshop on Saturday afternoon.

In any case, they can participate in the festival’s pumpkin carving competition and exhibit themselves by depositing their work at the center. Drop-off times are 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today and Saturday, with an entry fee of $ 5 per pumpkin.

Entries will be judged on design, creativity and execution skills, with winners receiving prizes donated by local businesses including tickets to the Winter Village Ice Rink in Port Angeles, passes to Hurricane Ridge and freebies. from Brown’s Outdoor, Port Book and News and Anime Kat.

The rest of Saturday’s public events, taking place at Webster’s Woods Sculpture Park and the downtown Esther Webster Gallery, include:

• A life-size shadow theater workshop takes place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with host Terry Valdez. Participants will learn how simple, handmade props and costume pieces – and their own bodies – can bring characters to life through shadow theater.

Later on Saturday, the puppet makers will have the opportunity to present their characters and shadow stories to a live audience.

Workshop fees are $ 30 for Port Angeles Fine Arts Center members and $ 35 for non-members, while advance registration is recommended at PAFAC.org.

• A pumpkin carving workshop with local artist Nathan Shields is held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm with pumpkins donated by Agnew Grocery; tools are also provided for participants to improve their sculpting skills.

The fee is $ 5 per person, and PAFAC.org is where to register.

• “Chasing Shadows”, the current exhibition in the Esther Webster Gallery of the Fine Arts Center, will remain open from 11 am to 8 pm Saturday with free admission.

Valdez, the juror of the exhibition, will give a talk at 5 p.m. The mask is mandatory inside the gallery.

• Starting at 6:00 p.m., everyone is invited to take a stroll through the Pumpkin Walk, where public pumpkins line the aisles around the center.

Blackbird Coffeehouse and Finnriver Cidery will serve drinks and treats.

• The outdoor shadow theater show will start at 7:00 p.m.

Evenings are free, while donations are welcome.

More information on the Celebration of Shadows festival and the “Chasing Shadows” exhibition, which will remain on view until November 14, is available at PAFAC.org, the centre’s Facebook page and by calling 360-457-3532.

“Fall can be such a magical time with cool days, vibrant colors and changing light,” said Center Executive Director Christine Loewe.

“We’re excited to host a brand new festive event to keep the spark of creativity alive as our days get shorter.

“We can’t wait to fill the paths with light, pumpkins and dancing shadows.”

________

Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



