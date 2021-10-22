Valet parking debacle in Hollywood





An overview of recent criminal activity in Los Angeles

Here are some recent anomalies in Los Angeles Police Department data found by the detective, our data crawler, and aggregated by the robot’s human assistant, Taylor Mills. This period covers September 27-Oct. 3, 2021. When parking is scarce, Angelenos will reluctantly pay a valet $ 25. An incident in West Hollywood Hills proves that some may not get the security they expected. A 22-year-old car was parked by a valet near Sunset Boulevard on October 1. When the individual returned to the vehicle, they discovered that someone had broken into and stole unspecified property. Since 2010, 122 crimes committed in valet parking lots have been recorded by the Los Angeles Police Department. According to publicly available crime data, this is the first incident to have occurred with a valet parking service in the neighborhood. [Get COVID-19, crime and other stats about where you live with the Crosstown Neighborhood Newsletter] Driving car washes tend to leave traces of soap on the windshield. A customer at a car wash in North Hollywood something much more disturbing was experienced on October 3. Details are slim, but while at the business the person reported gunshots. No one was injured and there was no damage, according to the LAPD. Car washes are a booming business in Los Angeles, and nearly 1,200 crimes have been committed in these locations since 2010. This is the second time police have reported someone discharging a gun into a car wash. The last incident dates back to December 2020. People are used to large crowds and find it difficult to find a parking space when visiting a mall. On October 2, visitors to The Grove had something else to fear: a bomb threat. The Fairfax mall was on high alert after an individual threatened to use an explosive device to injure someone in the complex. Further details were not available. The LAPD has reported over 1,300 bomb threats since 2010. So far in 2021, there have been 68 threats; 10 of them were registered in September. Home security systems are meant to provide a sense of security. Yet, they are not foolproof. On September 27, a thief managed to disable a security system in a residence in Sherman Oaks. Although it is not known how the person did this, the unidentified individual took over the property of a 70-year-old woman, including jewelry or clothing. LAPD data indicates that security systems are hard to crack. While there have been 74,965 burglaries in single-family homes since 2010, only four times has a system been dismantled. How we did it: At Crosstown, we review publicly available crime data from several Los Angeles County law enforcement agencies. We have a robot on the team called the Detective that scans publicly available LAPD data for anomalies. LAPD officers mark most crime reports in their system with MO codes, for modus operandi, Latin for method or style of operation. MO codes are shortcuts to describe what happened during a criminal incident. Questions about our data? Write to us at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://xtown.la/2021/10/21/detective-valet-parking/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos