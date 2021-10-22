Entertainment
Teresa Giudice engaged to businessman Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas | Entertainment
Teresa Giudice and Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas are engaged.
The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star and her boyfriend are on a romantic getaway to Hydra Island in Greece, and on Tuesday (10/19/21) the businessman knelt on the beach, People reports.
Louie had a “Marry Me” sign erected and set the mood with rose petals and candles.
And the couple partied into the early hours in style with champagne and a meal at Amanzoe Resorts restaurant.
Teresa has not commented on her new relationship status, however, she did share congratulatory messages from a friend on her Instagram Story.
Earlier this week, she posted a selfie of the couple while on vacation and called Louie her “soul mate.”
She captioned a photo of the couple looking distraught outside a restaurant: “Never stop dreaming #love # soulmate #greece.”
Meanwhile, Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga, 42, revealed he struggled to hold back tears during the proposal.
He told Us Weekly, “I’m so excited. I’m so happy for her.
“[Luis] came as what she needed. She needed Superman to come and kill himself and fix her, and he does. I always said she needed a beast of a man, and he’s one of them.
The beloved couple started dating in July 2020 and recently took their relationship to the next level by buying their first home together.
The reality TV star’s engagement comes after her divorce from 20-year-old husband Joe Giudice was finalized in September, months after they confirmed their separation in 2019.
The exes – who co-parent daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12 – had separated long before that date after pleading guilty to financial fraud in 2014.
In December 2015, Teresa was released from federal prison after serving 11 months of a 15-month sentence for wire fraud, mail and bankruptcy.
Her then-partner was sentenced to 41 months in prison in March 2016 for the same crimes.
