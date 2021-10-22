Smoke House celebrates 75 years with Hollywood stars

First published in the October 16 print issue of Chief of Burbank .

It was an emotional evening for Marti Spencer, owner of Smoke House, as the venerable restaurant celebrated its 75th anniversary by hosting a gala evening last Tuesday night.

Hosted by former KNBC-4 meteorologist Fritz Coleman, the evening saw the legendary restaurant filled with longtime regulars, entertainment notables and local political dignitaries who came to celebrate the three-quarters of century with Spencer and his Staff.



Fritz Coleman, who hosted last week’s celebration, and Burbank resident Carolyn Hennesy, who plays Diane Miller at General Hospital.

In today’s world of corporate restaurant chains, it’s so great to have this very special family-run establishment that hasn’t changed much in the past 75 years, Coleman said when inviting Spencer to join him on stage. It’s also great to celebrate anything older than me, he added with a laugh.

Spencer’s voice periodically cracked with emotion as she thanked her staff and those who supported and contributed to the success of the restaurant which is famous for its old-fashioned red leather booths, celebrity clientele, traditional cocktails, his American dishes and his cheese bread with garlic.

We think you are all part of our family and we are part of your family, Spencer told the gathering. We love you and feel your love, especially those who have supported us throughout the pandemic. Having to fire some of our employees was very difficult for me. But for our loyal customers who still came, and for our staff, who often had to do the work of three and four people, I will always be grateful.

Founded in 1946, the Smoke House was originally located at the corner of Pass and Riverside avenues. In 1949, it moved to the current location on Lakeside Drive, where its proximity to Warner Bros. Studios. has made it become a favorite place for dining, parties, celebrations and business meetings in the entertainment industry. When their production company was located on the Warner Field, George Clooney and Grant Heslov did so much business in the red cabins of restaurants that they actually changed their company name from Section Eight Productions to Smoke House Pictures.

Among those who enjoyed last week’s festivities at Smoke House were Barbara Howell, executive director of the Burbank Temporary Aid Center, and Pat Boone.

Spencer, along with her late husband Lee, who died in 2016, bought the Smoke House in 1983, owned it until 1992 and bought it back in 2003. Spencer remembers when she got a call from Clooney, who told her asked if everything would be fine. if he named his company Smoke House Pictures.

He wanted my permission, and of course I said yes, said Spencer. Then, in 2013, his film Argo won the Oscar for best film. When they accepted one of the three Oscars they won for this movie, just as the music started playing, one of the producers mentioned Smoke House. I know they were talking about the Georges company, but all our customers who heard it were delighted and came to say that they had heard them mention us. We didn’t do anything to correct them, Spencer added with a shy laugh. Then shortly after when George was having dinner we laughed about it and he said, I’m glad you treated this for all it was worth. He’s one of our favorite clients. We all love it.

During Tuesday’s 75th anniversary celebration, patrons paid only 75% of the menu price and 10% of all evening sales went to the Burbank Temporary Aid Center (BTAC), which was represented by the manager executive of the organization, Barbara Howell, and a member of the board of directors. Susan Borders.

Throughout the evening, from a VIP reception to a restaurant-wide party, entertainment industry luminaries including longtime Hollywood publicist Harlan Boll, singer Pat Boone and actresses Ruta Lee , Carolyn Hennesy and Patrika Darbo, shared their memories of dining at the Smoke House.

Spencer and the Smoke House were also greeted by Burbank Chamber of Commerce CEO Jamie Keyser Thomas and Leslie Smith, who coordinates member services, California State Senator Bob Hertzberg and Member of the Laura Friedman Assembly.

People have an emotional connection to restaurants, Friedman said. They identify with them as the places where important milestones in their lives have been celebrated. The Smoke House embodies these ties with layers of old Hollywood history and a tremendous amount of soul.

Following the official presentation of the evening, which included tributes sent by a Hollywood whos who, Bob Bergen, who provided the voices for the animated characters Porky Pig, Tweety and Marvin the Martian, joined Coleman on stage. The duo held a raffle of wines and Smoke House items before Coleman closed the night by encouraging the assembly to continue supporting the Smoke House.

There are tankers just off the Port of Los Angeles filled with tons of garlic cheese bread they are trying to unload, so keep coming back and eating more, he said with a laugh. and applause.

As the evening concluded with a champagne toast and slices of cake for each attendee, Spencer took a break in the restaurant lobby.

It’s very hard for me not to be emotional tonight, she said, dabbing her eyes. We have become a part of the lives of so many, from births and baptisms to memorial services, to the good times and the hard times from when they arrive to when they leave, as my husband said. We are very grateful to all who made us part of their celebrations and their lives.

