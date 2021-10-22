Actor Alec Baldwin shot gun on set of ‘Rust’ that killed cinematographer, sheriff says

Movies

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has been killed and director Joel Souza is injured. Alec Baldwin. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images for National Geographic)

SANTA FE, NM (AP) – A prop gun unloaded by veteran actor Alec Baldwin, who stars and produces a western film, killed his director of photography and injured the director Thursday on set at the Outside Santa Fe, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff officials said Halyna Hutchins, cinematographer for the film “Rust,” and director Joel Souza were shot.

Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to the University of New Mexico hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medical staff, authorities said.

Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

Production was stopped on the film.

A spokesperson for Baldwin said there had been an accident on set involving the misfiring of a propeller pistol with blanks.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that Baldwin, 68, was seen outside the sheriff’s office on Thursday in tears, but attempts to elicit comment from him were unsuccessful.

The International Cinematographers Guild confirmed that the shot woman was Hutchins, a director of photography.

“Details are unclear at this time, but we are working to find out more and support a full investigation into this tragic event,” Guild President John Lindley and Executive Director Rebecca Rhine said in a statement.

Hutchins, 42, was director of photography on the 2020 action film “Archenemy”, starring Joe Manganiello. Graduated from the American Film Institute in 2015, she was named “rising star” by the American filmmaker in 2019.

“I am so sad that I lost Halyna. And so furious that it could happen on a set, ”“ Archenemy ”director Adam Egypt Mortimer said on Twitter. “She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely devoted to art and film.”

I am so sad that I lost Halyna. And so furious that it could happen on a set. He was a brilliant talent who was absolutely devoted to art and film. pic.twitter.com/vcdFqHsGA0 – Adam Egypt Mortimer (@adamegypt) 22 October 2021

MPs responded around 2 p.m. to the filming of the film at Bonanza Creek Ranch after 911 calls about a person shot on set, sheriff spokesman Juan Rios said.

He said detectives were investigating the manner and type of projectile fired.

“This investigation remains open and active,” Rios said in a statement. “No charges have been filed regarding this incident. Witnesses continue to be questioned by detectives.

Filming for “Rust” was scheduled to continue in early November, according to a press release from the New Mexico Film Office.

The film is about a 13-year-old boy who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother after their parents died in the 1880s in Kansas, according to the Internet Movie Database. The teenager runs away with his longtime grandfather (played by Baldwin) after the boy was sentenced to hang for the accidental murder of a local rancher.

In 1993, Brandon Lee, 28, son of late martial arts star Bruce Lee, died after being hit by a .44 caliber bullet while filming a death scene for the movie “The Crow”. a white, but an autopsy revealed a bullet lodged near his spine.

In 1984, actor Jon-Erik Hexum died after shooting himself in the head with a blank weapon while pretending to play Russian roulette with a .44 Magnum on the set of the series. TV ″ Cover Up. ″

Editor Julia Taliesin contributed to an earlier version of this report.