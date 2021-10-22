Entertainment
Franz Ferdinand drummer Paul Thomson leaves the band after 20 years | Entertainment
Franz Ferdinand’s drummer Paul Thomson left the band after two decades.
The rockers of “Take Me Out” – who formed in 2002 – have confirmed that the 45-year-old sticksman has left the group led by Alex Kapranos, and they admit his decision came as a shock after 20 years on the road together.
It’s unclear why Paul decided to end his tenure with the band, however, his band mates – including Bob Hardy, Julian Corrie, and Dino Bardot – wished him the best for the future.
In a lengthy Instagram statement, the group began, “Hello everyone. Paul is leaving the group. It was a bit of a shock to us when we found out, so it will probably be for some of you too. . Paul has been our friend for over twenty-five years and looked forward to at least twenty-five more. He’s a funny, smart, sensitive guy. Not a bad drummer either. You don’t spend 20 years doing it traveling the world with someone without them becoming like family and that is not going to change anytime soon. We are happy to have shared these adventures and experiences together and look forward to hearing what is going on do then.
Paul has already handed his drumsticks to Glasgow-based drummer and producer Audrey Tait.
They continued, “After playing with Paul for so long, it’s obvious not everyone could sit behind the kit in FF, so we were happy to say that one of the other best drummers in the world got us. Joined. Many of you in Glasgow already know how amazing Audrey Tait is an amazing musician and we are so delighted to have her with us. It is totally natural to play with her and she laughs a lot. It has been electrifying to have her here. ‘being together in the studio and we can’t wait to perform live for all of you. Here’s a pic of Paul literally handing him his sticks in a windowless rehearsal room. “
In his own statement, Paul said, “I want to thank each of you who bought a record, came to a concert and shared all of these experiences with me.
Franz Ferdinand was, is and always will be a family and a big part of me. My words and my smile are so easy now.
Franz Ferdinand’s last studio album was Always Ascending from 2018, and new music is on the way.
