Pratik Gandhi’s Bollywood debut is mostly bland and innocent commentary on religious hegemony-Entertainment News, Firstpost

Contrary to expectations after the controversy surrounding the change of its title from “Raavan Leela”, Bhavai is a decidedly harmless work, almost to the point of being soporific.

Language: Hindi

Given the controversy surrounding Hardik Gajjars Bhavai the original title Raavan Leela was changed after protests from our usual hordes of professional infringers and boycott seekers. or at least something that might baffle the purists who have clear ideas about good and evil, heroes and villains, in our epics. A sympathetic portrayal of Raavan, perhaps as a wise and pious king defeated by pride or Surpanakha as an aggrieved woman.

Such representations are hardly new or radical anyway. Children of my generation encountered slightly watered-down versions of it, even in Amar Chitra Katha’s comics (which today are considered by many to be too conservative). Lots of top-level literature and theater across the country as well as famous studies like AK Ramanujans Three hundred Ramayanas emphasized the breathtaking malleability of the epics and their characters. (By a beautiful coincidence, I came back from Bhavai projection to find the new book Living Ramayanas: Exploring the Plurality of the Epic Wayanad and the World on my desk.)

Bhavai is a decidedly harmless work, almost to the point of being a sleeping pill and as harmless as a Kumbhkarna who has just swallowed this sleeping pill.

He suggests, in his climactic section, that Ram Rajya may become a pretext to lynch those who do not follow socially approved paths, which can be seen as a commentary on current real-world politics but which comes in the end. of a movie that plays mostly as a slow and safe TV drama.

The simple plot has a theater company (or nautanki) arriving in the Gujarati village of Khakhar to stage a Ram Leela, much to the delight of local boy Raja Ram Joshi (Pratik Gandhi) who dreams of becoming an actor. (Maine gehoon peesne ke liye janam nahin liya I don’t just grind wheat, he told his disapproving father, a Panditji.) A series of random events cause this Ram to take on the role of Raavan in the production, which is handled by domineering Bhawar (Abhimanyu Singh) and soon falls in love with Rani (Aindrita Ray), who plays Sita. But their romance is a no-no for reasons that may not be clear to the viewer (this has to do with Bhawar wanting to maintain strict control over his troop, and with the inappropriateness of Raavan and Sita’s involving in real life). Meanwhile, in the background, local politics turn as it does: A Vishwa Jagriti Sena arranges rath yatras and the like to spread the glory of Lord Ram (or more specifically, to use religious faith as a blindfold). and secure power).

The aesthetics and the rhythm of Bhavai is often similar to those in contemporary Hindi mythological serials (Gajjar has also conducted shows like Devon ke Dev Mahadev and Siya ke ram), starting with the opening credits of the Devanagari screenplay, accompanied by a sanskaari drawings and animations that tell the story of the Ramayana (and end it on a happy note with the triumphant return to Ayodhya no talkative dhobi, no banishment for Sita). There are static reaction shots when the village audience watches Ram Leela’s performance. There’s some slow-motion romance, with hazy close-ups, blissful smiles and lip bites, and arguably more metaphors and firefly images than is healthy for a single movie. (In an overly long conversation, Ram and Rani compare themselves to the ‘jugnu ‘ trapped with its own light in the dark, needing to fly away.) And there are attempts to fabricate dramatic tension out of mundane situations. (Aaj se milna bandh, lovers are even said at one point.)

The lead roles are quite enjoyable (although Gandhi, after his outstanding performance as Harshad Mehta in 1992 scam, deserved a better showcase), and supporting cast, including Rajesh Sharma as Bajrangi, who plays Hanuman, do quite well when they have something to do. The more engaging pieces involve the film’s portrayal of the daily routine of theater troupes, with a gentle slapstick running through the relationships between performers and at times a sense of the pressures and disappointments of this life. Lachhu, played by Ankur Bhatia, is a good-humored joker but also restless as he aspires to be promoted from Lakshman to Rama; the actor who Is play Rama Ankur Vikal feels bad about being exhibited and worshiped, but he is not given anything to eat or drink. (Bhagwan bann ke galti kar di, he mumbles. In the current climate, the real Ram may well agree.)

There are also little clues to how art and life reflect mirrors placed opposite each other, capturing and bouncing light, offering new ways of seeing. Ram Leela’s scenes contrast with or complement what’s going on behind the scenes: As they play Sita and Ravana, Rani and Ram can barely control their laughter when their dialogue touches on something that actually happened a bit. earlier. When Hanuman and Vibheeshan separately warn Ravana to return Sita to her rightful place, this is played out as a commentary on the real situation. Part of it reminded me of another Raavan Leela movie from Rohan Sippys a few years ago. Nautanki Saala!, in which Ayushmann Khurana’s character plays Raavan in a theatrical production called Raavan Leela.

Unfortunately, while this is all conceptually intriguing, Bhavai explains it so explicitly (Rani and Ram even comment behind the scenes on the double meaning in their dialogues, just in case we missed it) that it feels like one is not allowed to participate in the story, just spoon-fed every detail. Too many lines in the script (Darjee is never Ram ban sakta hai ” (A tailor cannot become a ram) or Iss yug mein sabhi Raavan hain (Everyone is Raavan at this age) turn out to mean much less than they could have had. In the final analysis, all this hand that writhes and laments over the title Raavan Leela maybe more interesting than the movie itself.

Note: ** 1/2

Jai Arjun Singh is the author of The World of Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Jaane bhi do Yaaro: Seriously Funny Since 1983 and The Popcorn Essayists: What Movies do to Writers. Follow more of his writings on hisBlog, Or onTwitter.