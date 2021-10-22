Squid Game Old Man actor explains how the show changed his life





Squid Game star Oh Yeong-su talks about how the show changed his life and how he stays grounded after he rose to fame for playing Old Man.

Squid game star Oh Yeong-su, who played Old Man / Oh Il-nam, talks about how the show changed her life. to win a huge cash prize. Squid game premiered on September 17th and became a sensation almost overnight. In her first four weeks on Netflix, Squid game has been watched by 142 million households worldwide. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk originally came up with the concept of Squid game in 2008, but it was rejected by studios until Netflix picked it up in 2019. The show’s surprise success is a big testament to how topical it is, as its themes and message about capitalism resonate with audiences around the world. Squid game had an impact on society as a whole, it was even more so for the cast members, who suddenly became globally recognizable stars.

Related: Squid Game: Do They Always Play The Same Games? Now Oh opens up on AND Canada on how Squid game changed his life. As the series propels him into the limelight, he does his best to keep up with the stardom. He reveals that, since he does not have a manager, his daughter helps him manage the flood of calls and offers that have reached him. As for the plans for the future, he just wants to leave things as they are, to be able to think about them later rather than taking them with him: I feel like I’m floating in the air. It makes me think, I need to calm down, organize my thoughts and hold back right now. So many people have contacted me, and because I don’t have a manager to help me, it is difficult for me to manage the volume of calls and messages I have received. So my daughter helped me. Things have changed a lot. Even when I go out to a cafe or somewhere like that, I must now be aware of [how I appear to others]. It made me think that being famous is also difficult. “I don’t have big ambitions. Big or small, I have received a lot in living my life. Now I want to leave behind those things that I received. Oh’s statement exemplifies the actor’s composure even in the face of the international fame he enjoys asSquid game Old Man. Elsewhere in the interview, headdresses take to the locations of the series and its underlying capitalist allegory, discussing how the series highlights society’s obsession with securing the top spot in all aspects. However, he says, the pitfall of first place is to ignore those who occupy, for example, second or third place. These individuals didn’t get the top spot, but they beat everyone behind them, making them all the winners in the end. So, Oh believes that a real winner is one who works hard and strives to achieve a certain state inside rather than outside. As Squid game As popularity continues to rise, the cast and crew share their own stories of how the show has changed them, as well as show how they personally interpret the show. In the same way as Oh, Squid game Lee Jung-jae said the show is not about survival games, but more about people and the importance of maintaining characteristics of loyalty, humanity and kindness. Squid game becomes an even more intriguing series when the cast and crew don’t emphasize its entertainment value, but reflect on the real meaning behind it. More: Squid Game Episode 1 Sneaky Hinted Gi-hun Was Player 456 Source: AND Canada Ruby Rose’s Batwoman Fallout Explained: All Allegations & Updates

