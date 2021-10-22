Entertainment
Hundreds attend the prayer vigil; biker escort ambulance
HOLLYWOOD, Florida Hundreds of people gathered Thursday for a prayer vigil in honor of Officer Yandy Chirino at Mara Berman Giulianti Park in Hollywood, where authorities plan to place a monument in his honor.
The ceremony also took place near the growing memorial where Chirino, 28, was shot while on duty. There were candles and flowers. Ari Blaine and his neighbors brought flags.
My heart is devastated for the family … The police, in general, do not have enough respect. We love them, we respect them. They go out every day and put their lives on the line for all of us, Blaine said.
Dozens of bikers escorted an ambulance carrying Chirinos’ body from the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office to a Miami-Dade County funeral home.
Her sister, Yaily Chirino, said she wanted the public to remember Chirino as a hero. He was born in Havana, Cuba, and raised in Miami-Dade County. He graduated from Coral Park Senior High School in 2011 and Florida International University in 2015.
He was an MVP athlete who played volleyball, soccer, baseball and basketball, Jovany Coronado written in a GoFundMe page for the benefit of the Chirinos family.
Chirino was adventurous. His YouTube videos show him paragliding in Colombia, piloting a Cessna in South Florida, and jet-skiing in Lake Powell, a reservoir on the Utah-Arizona border.
After graduating from the Police Academy, Chirino joined the Hollywood Police Department in 2017. Soon after, he volunteered to help raise funds for the Special Olympics.
His personal file included praise from five supervisors. In 2018, Staff Sgt. Larry VanDusseldorp praised his tactics and quick response after catching a repeat burglar within a minute of dispatch.
In 2019, Staff Sgt. Alexander Chang praised Chirinos for his quick response, excellent patrolling skills and observation skills after arresting two burglary suspects.
Chirino was the Officer of the Month for June 2020 after Sgt. Brian Kalish praised him for his teamwork, police tactics, use of resources and dedication after identifying a car burglar.
Chirino was not supposed to work on October 17, but he called his supervisor to see if he needed any help and volunteered to work a shift that Sunday night. At around 10:30 p.m., Chirino responded to a report of a car burglar. Officers said Chirino confronted Jason Banegas, who fit the description.
THE 18-YEAR-OLD GUARDIAN
Banegas had a Glock 43x, 9mm semi-automatic handgun that a man reported stolen on September 14 and was riding a stolen bicycle after the car he was in broke down, police said.
The gun owner said he kept it in the glove compartment of his car in Miami Dade County and locked it up after two women he was with saw it.
Banegas told officers he was going to shoot himself and Chirino was shot in the face during a scuffle.
Banegas, who was first arrested at the age of 12, had been released from Crestview Youth Academy, which operates a residential drug addiction program in Okaloosa County and is associated with the Department of Juvenile Justice of Florida.
The expected average length of stay of the programs depends on the rate of success of the young person in achieving the individualized treatment, according to at the FDJJ. Banegas was ordered to complete the program after being arrested for possession of cocaine and marijuana near a school in Miami-Dade.
Broward Circuit Judge Tabitha Blackmon denied Banegas bail on Tuesday and said he was on probation when police arrested him for murder. Records show he has been in the Broward County Jail since Monday evening.
Detectives released surveillance footage of two cars and called for help from the public. As they search for other clues, they want to talk to the occupants of the cars.
2 DEAD OFFICERS
This week has been a tragic one for the Hollywood Police Department.
Lt. John Graham, a retired U.S. Marine and 20-year veteran of the department, committed suicide on Oct. 18 just hours after Chirino’s death at Memorial Regional Hospital.
Chirinos’ funeral service will be held on November 1 at FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise, followed by interment at Vista Memorial Gardens, 14200 NW 57 Terr., Miami Lakes.
The ministry has not released information on Graham’s services.
