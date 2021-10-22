The French Dispatch and Dune, review

Wes Anderson’s new work, The French Dispatch, is a suitcase film. That is, it contains a number of stories in this case, four of which are neatly packed together, like inside a suitcase. In truth, almost every Andersons movie so far has looked like it’s racing; think of the boat in The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004), of the train cars in The Darjeeling Limited (2007), or The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), with its piles of servants and guests. Elegant containment is the norm. Does Anderson like to travel with a real coat rack, covered in old travel stickers and richly smelling of worn leather? I wouldn’t bet against it.

Multi-story movies need something, even if it’s just the voice of a narrator, to connect the different parts. In Contes de Manhattan by Julien Duviviers (1942), say, a frock coat is passed from one section to another. What binds The French Dispatch is The French dispatch, a fictional English-language magazine. It was, we are told, founded in 1925; produced in France, in the town of Ennui-sur-Blas (which I strongly suspect to be also a fiction); and edited by a Midwestern man named Arthur Howitzer, Jr. (Bill Murray), whose motto is No crying. Given that the film’s end credits pay particular tribute to Harold Ross and William Shawn, as well as writers such as Mavis Gallant, AJ Liebling, and Lillian Ross, it’s safe to say that any resemblance to people who are alive or deceased, or with publications that continue to thrive, is far from a coincidence.

Every piece of Anderson’s film is a dramatization, so to speak, of an article which is submitted to The French expedition. Our first reporter is Herbsaint Sazerac (Owen Wilson), who offers an overview of Ennui-sur-Blas, most of the tour being done by bike. Next is JKL Berensen (Tilda Swinton), a juicy orange vision. She lectures us, through prominent teeth, on the saga of Moses Rosenthaler (Benicio Del Toro), whose bubbling oils, painted during his incarceration for homicide, triggered an earthquake in the art world. . In third place, Lucinda Krementz (Frances McDormand), caught in the biological need for freedom manifested by the student protests, even in the embrace of a young brand, Zeffirelli (Timothe Chalamet). There is biology for you. The latest and most dandi is Roebuck Wright (Jeffrey Wright), a dean of the Tastes and Smells department, who is warm to the scent of gendarmic kitchen. Or, put it bluntly, fuzz grub.

Even by Andersons standards, the artist crowd is comically dense. The supporting roles go to Elisabeth Moss, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Edward Norton, Christoph Waltz and La Seydoux. (The latter two, like Jeffrey Wright, can currently be seen in No Time to Die, which appears to come from a whole different planet.) Charles Laughton, Charles Boyer, Paul Robeson, Edward G. Robinson, and Ginger Rogers. Now, it’s a casting. Yet something else arises from the profusion of The French Dispatch. Here, we realize it is a director who is more comfortable with a burst of pen sketches than with the weight of a finished portrait. He has faith in the superior expressive powers of sketching, plus the talent to arrive, after hard creative work, at an illusion of art and weightlessness. If I had to name a spirit chairman of this magazine to whom Anderson is indebted, I wouldn’t choose a writer at all. My voice would go to Saul Steinberg.

Play A, if you want to see this Steinbergian economy of mind in play, is a scene, or a scene, in the prison part of the film. The painter Mosesa embodied, bearded and bearded on his easel faces a nude model named Simone (Seydoux). She is standing on a stool, one arm folded gracefully above her head. The atmosphere is silent but not silent; Shoosh, she exclaims, dismissing him as he gets too close with his brush. Once the session is over, she jumps to the ground, bites herself behind a screen and comes out fully dressed, in uniform, boots and cap. Ah, now we got it: Simone is the Mosess prison guard. We speak lightly of an artist capturing someone’s likeness or essence, but here, in a nice twist, the kidnapper reveals himself as the captive, and the male gaze is locked away.

This is all a mini-movie in itself, and also a loving nod, I guess, to The Modle, the final chapter of the greatest of all coat racks, Max Ophlss Le Plaisir (1952). On the contrary, Ophls clung even more to its source than a trio of Maupassant’s tales than Anderson to this magazine. (Note to hungry pedants: The French dispatch bears a similar, though not identical, font to the one you are reading.) It must also be said that the warmth of feeling that rises from Pleasure, like incense, is far removed from the coldness of gaze in which the new movie is packaged. It would be rude to deny that The French Dispatch is a box of delicacies; Wright, in particular, is a joy as a loafer hedonist. Likewise, however, it would be remiss not to ask Anderson, now more than ever: what would make him think outside the box?

Consider the upheavals that dot the third segment of the films. Homage is undoubtedly paid to Gallants, a two-part account of the Paris riots that appeared in these pages in 1968. But on the whole, the chaos of that time is presented on the screen in paintings; the characters are studiously posed or, as usual Andersons, photographed head-on. When he presents a confrontation between cops and angry youngsters as a literal chess match, with each side phoning their next move, he doesn’t do it as a reactionary grumbling Swiftian satire against these spoiled middle-class kids but purely as a mind game. Violence is calmed down by jokes. I happen to admire anyone who can hold the heckling of existence at arm’s length, for so long and in such style, but I imagine many other viewers, more politically engaged, bristling with exasperation, everything as Zeffirelli bristles when, after having composed a manifesto, he gives it to the correspondent of The French dispatch. Rather than taking to the streets and waving her fervent text like a flag, she rereads it. Are you saying you want a revolution? Check your commas first.

Halcyon days, for anyone who liquefies at the sight of Timothée Chalamet. In The French Dispatch, he has an insurrectionary mustache and hair, and claims to be shy about my new muscles. His what? The theme is maintained in Dune, in which Chalamet looks lunar, bony, childish, and pale without bloodshed. He embodies the hero Paul Atreides, whose messianic mission, predicted in dismal dreams, may or may not be to lift an oppressed people out of slavery. One of Paul’s initial jobs is taking single combat lessons, although to be fair he doesn’t need weapons training. He needs half a dozen lamb chops and a side of spinach.

The film is adapted from Frank Herberts’ novel of the same name, published in 1965. The director is Denis Villeneuve, boldly following in the wake of David Lynch, whose film from the book, in 1984, turned into one. of the most famous shipwreck cinemas. The plot remains pretty much the same. The Emperor of the Known Universe, whoever he is, sends Paul’s father, Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), and his clan to take over from the Harkonnens (a real gang of murderers) on the brown planet from Arrakis, over there. to continue the vital harvest of spices. It is, allegedly, the most valuable of all substances, as it facilitates interstellar travel. But is the surrender a privilege or a trap?

Even fans of Herberts, of whom there are armies, would find it difficult to defend him as a natural name. Paul is from Caladan, which looks like something you rub on insect bites. Many characters are little more than anagrams: Thufir Hawat, Gurney Halleck, Liet Kynes. As for Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa), he’s not, as you might think, an official potato industry mascot but a beefy warrior and, in this case, the best thing in the movie. Momoa seems to sense that the story is wandering dazed here and there, not too fast, and needs to be awakened. Hence the strengthening moment when Duncan takes off his gloves and enters a fight, bare fists, against thick and thin.

Despite the presence of actors such as Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, and, under a mound of evil grease, Stellan Skarsgrd, and despite the cool mechanical dragonflies people move around in, much does not go to Villeneuve Dune. Of the emotional pressure he exerted in Arrival (2016), little remains, and the power the new film possesses rests in a sheer vastness: giant redoubts, giant spaceships and, the most giant. of all, worms from the sands that plow the desert and cry out to be caught by huge early risers. The eye is first dazzled, then sated, and finally tired by this ruthless inflation of scale. And here’s the fun part. On the same day that Dune hits theaters, it will also be available, thanks to HBO Max and the wisdom of Warner Bros., on your TV. Nice plan, guys. It’s like trying to stuff a cornfield into a cereal box.