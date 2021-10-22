Mead and cider served by Buzz Meadery in Berlin





Brett and Meghan Hines, both full-time teachers at Indian River High School, opened The Buzz Meadery in Berlin during the COVID-19 pandemic. Brett Hines said they ended their lives before the pandemic hit, which left them with no choice but to open up. “I don’t think much would have changed if the pandemic hadn’t happened,” he said. “Honestly, it gave us a chance to start slower and figure things out. “ When the couple lived in Colorado, Brett was a member of a group of amateur brewers called Liquid Poets. “A guy at my homebrew club got me hooked on session mead. I started making it and really liked the taste and the brewing process was fun for me,” Hines said. Using fully ripe fruits and vegetables, they source from local producers on the east coast to create various meads and ciders. They said they look for organic growers or transitional organic growers first when choosing who to buy fruit and veg for meads or ciders from. “If that’s not an option, we try to partner with whoever is closest, who has the most sustainable practices,” he said. “It’s my way of making more eco-friendly alcohol that tastes amazing and is really fun to drink.” The Buzz Meadery began in an 800 square foot building on Worcester Highway, where there was a brewing area and tasting room, which has since closed to the public. Itnow serves meads and ciders in a van parked at the Berlin Commons. The donation-based community green space is located at 21 Jefferson St. in Berlin. “We live here in town and it was a way to get our mead truck out, serve here on the weekends, and bring our friends and family from the neighborhood to walk around town and enjoy sitting outside and really recreating a community, ”he said. Hines said The Berlin Commons was a creative collaboration to have an outdoor outdoor space that is COVID-friendly and centered between residential and commercial neighborhoods. “I think what the Commons really represents is community. I think everyone can just take a step back and remember that everyone is doing their best,” he said. The Buzz Meadery sells its products directly to the Berlin Commons from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Also in Berlin, Boxcar on Main and Sterling Tavern have Soulstice on tap while Blacksmith has bottles available. West-O Bottle Shop & Bar in Ocean City, Pitt Stop Beer, Wine and Spirits in Berlin, and The Buzzed Word in Ocean City also offer Buzz Meadery products.

