



I found it quite strange that no Bollywood celebrity has publicly supported King Khan, who has fostered the careers of so many current actors, since his son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau early in the decade. month. And so, I decided to contact actors, directors and several other people in Bollywood to understand why they were so low key on this whole issue. First off, yeah, I have to admit I’m not saying this from a misguided place, that when I texted Bollywood celebrities, they should have responded. And yes, 90% of them didn’t even respond, which is fine with me. But I was surprised by those who initially decided to join this article, only to walk away at the last minute with a really ingenious apology. Example: A young actor, who was started by SRK, refused to speak to us through his publicist, citing a death in the family. A veteran actor, popular for his negative roles, initially agreed and then declined to comment, saying “personal issues” prevented him from speaking to us. Another popular filmmaker first agreed to speak to us, then simply stopped receiving calls and didn’t bother to respond to the countless callbacks. Yet another actor, who in the early 2000s lobbied to be in the so-called “SRK camp” agreed and then flew to Dubai. There was another interesting incident, which involved a very popular advertising guru. He decided to turn the situation around to us. We reached out to the person for a column on his take on the value of the SRK brand, amid the ongoing cruising drug case, and how she will be affected because of it. About 15 minutes after I text the person, my phone rings and this rather popular advertising guru accuses me of not being “brave enough” to say that SRK is being targeted because of his political stripes. This individual went on to say that we are “not so afraid” that the authorities will take action against us, if we “report the truth”. At this point, I realized that the individual was trying to find ways not to be a part of the article. A simple no would have been much better. Even ghosting would have worked, as it did for the 90% of celebrities I had contacted. What breaks my heart is that in the midst of all the talk that the Bollywood fraternity lacks a backbone when it comes to talking about socio-political issues, they’re not even ready. or brave enough to support someone from their own industry. To help him when he needs it most. What good is this “fraternity” if it cannot be satisfied with one of its own? Food for thought?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/entertainment-news-why-is-bollywood-so-afraid-of-supporting-shah-rukh-khan/398433

