Film crew member died after shooting involving actor Alec Baldwin





U.S. authorities are investigating after confirming that an accessory firearm discharged by actor Alec Baldwin, while producing and starring in a western, killed the director of photography and injured the director. Santa Fe County Sheriff officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography on the film Rust, and director Joel Souza were shot today on the rustic desert film set on the southern outskirts of Santa Fe. The gun was unloaded by actor and producer Baldwin, 63, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. A female crew member died and another was injured as a result of an accident involving a gun on the set of the movie “Rust” in New Mexico. (PA) Hutchins was taken to hospital by helicopter and pronounced dead by medical staff at the University of New Mexico hospital. The other victim, director Souza, 48, was transported to Christus St Vincent hospital by ambulance for treatment. Details of his condition were not disclosed. A spokesperson for Baldwin said there had been an accident on set involving the misfiring of a propeller pistol with blanks, although a charge without a metallic projectile likely does not kill at a moderate distance. The accident happened on the set of the western ‘Rust’ in New Mexico. (CNN) “According to investigators, it appears the scene filmed involved the use of a propeller-driven firearm when it was unloaded,” an authorities statement said. “Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was fired.” Police said the incident happened at around 1:50 p.m. local time (6:50 a.m. AEDT) today. Director of photography Halyna Hutchins was killed. (Instagram) Local law enforcement said Baldwin fired the prop weapon involved in the crash. (PA) Rust, by director Souza, is a western set in the 1880s and stars Baldwin, Australian actor Travis Fimmel and Jensen Ackles. Email requests for comment sent to the film’s production company and a Baldwin representative were not immediately returned. The sheriff’s office said the investigation “remains open and active” and no charges have been filed. Baldwin posted a photo from the set hours before the shoot, wearing a western costume. It has since been deleted. “Back in person at the office, Blimey is exhausting,” he wrote. An image of the film set posted by Baldwin and since deleted. (Instagram) According to the Hutchins website, she was originally from Ukraine and lived in Los Angeles. She was named as one of the American filmmaker‘s rising stars of 2019 and described herself on Instagram as “Restless Dreamer. Adrenaline junkie.” She posted a video of herself riding a horse two days ago, saying, “One of the perks of filming a western is that you can ride a horse on your day off.” She also recently shared a photo of the cast and crew from the film as well as photos from the set. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed, police said. (Instagram) The New Mexican of Santa Fe reported that Baldwin was seen outside the sheriff’s office in tears, but attempts to elicit comment from him were unsuccessful. The International Cinematographers Guild has confirmed that the woman shot was Hutchins. “Details are unclear at this time, but we are working to find out more and support a full investigation into this tragic event,” Guild President John Lindley and Executive Director Rebecca Rhine said in a statement. Hutchins, 42, was cinematographer on the 2020 action film Sworn enemy, with Joe Manganiello. According to the Hutchins website, she was originally from Ukraine and lived in Los Angeles. (Instagram) She graduated in 2015 from the American Film Institute. “I’m so sad that I lost Halyna. And so furious that it could happen on a set,” Sworn enemy director Adam Egypt Mortimer on Twitter. “She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely devoted to art and film.” Manganiello called her “incredible talent” and “great person” on her Instagram account. Baldwin was a producer on Souza’s 2019 film, Crown Vic, which starred Thomas Jane as a veteran Los Angeles cop in a manhunt for two violent bank robbers. Souza’s first credited film, the 2010s Hanna’s Gold, was a scavenger hunt adventure starring Luke Perry. MPs responded around 2 p.m. to the filming of the film at Bonanza Creek Ranch after 911 calls about a person shot on set, sheriff spokesman Juan Rios said. He said detectives were investigating the manner and type of projectile fired. Filmmaker Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in the crash, at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. (Getty) “This investigation remains open and active,” Rios said in a statement. “No charges have been filed regarding this incident. Witnesses continue to be questioned by detectives.” Rios said detectives were investigating the manner and type of projectile fired. Film for Rust was scheduled to continue in early November, according to a press release from the New Mexico Film Office. The ranch has been used in dozens of films, including Tom Hanks’ recent western News from the world. The film is about a 13-year-old boy who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother after their parents died in the 1880s in Kansas, according to the Internet Movie Database (IMDB). The cinematographer posted footage of the film set. (Instagram) The teenager runs away with his longtime grandfather, played by Baldwin, after the boy was sentenced to hang for the accidental murder of a local rancher. In 1993, Brandon Lee, 28, son of late martial arts star Bruce Lee, died after being hit by a .44 caliber bullet while filming a death scene for the film. The crow. The gun was believed to have fired blank, but an autopsy revealed a bullet lodged near his spine. A Twitter account maintained by Lee’s sister, Shannon, said: “Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and everyone involved in the incident on ‘Rust.’ No one should ever be killed by a gun on a movie set. Full stop. “ In 1984, actor Jon-Erik Hexum died after shooting himself in the head with a propeller pistol while pretending to play Russian roulette with a .44 Magnum on the set of the series. televised. Cover.

