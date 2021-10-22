Hundreds pay tribute to fallen Hollywood officer Yandy Chirino – NBC 6 South Florida





Officer Yandy Chirino was only about four and a half years into his career with the Hollywood Police Department at the time of his assassination on Sunday in the Emerald Hills neighborhood. The scene of his tragic gunshot death, just outside Mara Berman Giulianti Park, has now been converted into a makeshift memorial. Hundreds of people gathered in the park Thursday for a vigil to pay tribute and support the family he left behind. This is the real definition of sacrificing your life and the real definition of a hero, said Hollywood Police Chief Chris OBrien. Officer Chirino is remembered not only as an adventurous lover of life, as seen on his YouTube channel, but also as a beloved protector. These are the people who take care of us, and he was doing his job of trying to make sure everything was safe, and he lost his life doing it, said Emerald Hills neighbor Judy Schultz. Young Israel of Hollywood hosted the vigil in Emerald Hills. Many of those who live in the close-knit community are of the Jewish faith. Tonight is a time of prayer and solidarity, let’s express our condolences to the family, ”said Rabbi Yosef Weinstock of Young Israel of Hollywood. As the community mourns the loss of Officer Chirino, investigators hope someone can identify two cars that appeared on surveillance video in the neighborhood on the night of the shooting. The community gathers at a vigil in memory of Hollywood officer Yandy Chirino. NBC’s Ryan Nelson Reports 6 Police said there may have been witnesses in neighborhood cars when investigators said Constable Chirino was shot and killed by 18-year-old Jason Banegas. Chirino was the first officer to come into contact with Banegas after calls from a suspicious person on a bicycle who was going from house to house, trying to break into cars. The suspicious teenager told investigators he was attempting to shoot and kill himself with the stolen gun he pulled out as Officer Chirino tried to stop him during a scuffle.

