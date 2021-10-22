Halyna Hutchins: Who was the cinematographer shot in an accident involving Alec Baldwin?





Hutchins, who was 42, was the cinematographer for Baldwin’s latest film, “Rust,” a western that was shot in New Mexico and starred Baldwin, Travis Fimmel and Jensen Ackles.

According to law enforcement statements provided to CNN, Hutchins was shot dead at around 1:50 p.m. local time on Thursday and airlifted to hospital, but died of her injuries

Born in Ukraine, Hutchins lived in Los Angeles and graduated from the American Film Institute in 2015. She has been credited with her involvement in the production of 49 film, television and video titles during her career, according to IMDB.

She has worked on films including “Archenemy”, starring Joe Manganiello, released last year, and was named Rising Star by American Cinematographer magazine in 2019.

A rising star and a restless dreamer According to her website, Hutchins was raised at a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle and first studied as a journalist, graduating from Kyiv National University with a degree in international journalism, before working on productions. documentaries across Europe and go to the movies. . On her Instagram page, she described herself as a “Restless dreamer. Adrenaline junkie. Filmmaker” and shared photos from the set of “Rust”. Her last post on Wednesday showed a video of her riding in New Mexico. Director James Cullen Bressack commented on his post to say: “I will miss you my friend … this is devastating.” Other directors have paid tribute to Hutchins. ‘Archenemy’ director Adam Egypt Mortimer said, “I’m so sad that I lost Halyna. And so furious that it could happen on set. He was a brilliant talent who was absolutely dedicated to the art. and in the cinema. ” He said in another tweet that she had “a brilliant mind”. AFI Conservatory, a film school that is part of the American Film Institute, tweeted Friday: “As is deeply true in the art of cinematography, words alone cannot account for the loss of a being so dear to the AFI community. At AFI, we are committed to seeing that Halyna Hutchins will live on in the minds of all who strive to see their dreams come true in well-told stories. “ Director Joel Souza, 48, was also injured in the incident and transported to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. Baldwin was pictured looking distraught in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s offices on Thursday after being questioned. Investigations continue, with many wondering how such a tragedy could have happened on a film set – 28 years after Bruce Lee’s son, Brandon Lee, was accidentally killed on set by a gun.

CNN’s Sandra Gonzalez contributed to this report.

