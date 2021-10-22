Ramayan actor Chandrakant Pandya has died at the age of 72. Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri pay tribute

Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri (far right) mourned the death of Chandrakant Pandya.

TV actor Chandrakant Pandya breathed his last on October 21. He was popularly known for playing the role of Nishad Raj in the mythological show, Ramayan. According to some reports, the actor suffered from a number of health problems. He died at the age of 72.

DIPIKA CHIKHLIA CRYES THE DEATH OF CHANDRAKANT PANDYA

Earlier this month, the Ravan of Ramayan, Arvind Trivedi, also died of cardiac arrest. Now, Chandrakant has also left for the heavenly abode. Her Ramayan co-star Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita, first confirmed the news of her death on her Instagram account. Sharing a photo of the late actor on his Instagram Stories, Dipika wrote, #RIP @Chandrakant Pandya – Nishad of Ramayan (sic).

SUNIL LAHRI PAYS TRIBUTE TO CHANDRAKANT PANDYA

Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman in Ramayan, also paid a heartfelt tribute to Chandrakant Pandya. Speaking to his Instagram account, Sunil wrote: “Ramayan ke Ek Aur kalakar Nishad Raj ka Abhinaya Karne Wale kalakar Chandrakant Ji Ab Hamare beech Nahin Rahe Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De. Om Shanti (Chandrakant artist ji, who played a another artist in Ramayana, Nishad Raj, is no longer with us, may his soul rest in peace. om Shanti) (sic). “

Besides Ramayan, Chandrakant Pandya has also starred in such films as Prem Lagna, Pyar Ho Gaya, Parivaar Na Pankhi, Hote Hote Pyar Hogaya and Chundadi Ni Laaj. He has also appeared in a few Gujarati films including Samay Chakra. He got his first break in the Gujarati film Kadu Makrani.

