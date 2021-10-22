Hollywood honors Halyna Hutchins after Alec Baldwin Prop Gun dumps

The movie stars and the film crew pay tribute to Halyna Hutchins, a director of photography who died on set.

Police reported that Hutchins died after Alec Baldwin discharged a propeller pistol on the set of “Rust”.

The director of the film, Joël Souza, was also injured in the accident but has now been released from the hospital.

Movie stars and crew pay tribute after the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer who died on the set of “Rust”.

According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, Alec Baldwin, who stars in the film, discharged a “prop gun” that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on Thursday. Frances Fisher, cast member of “Rust” tweeted Friday that Souza had told him he had left the hospital.

Joe Manganiello, who recently worked with Hutchins on the film “Archenemy”, wrote an Instagram tribute to the cinematographer on Friday.

“I woke up to the messages and read the news and I’m in shock,” he captioned the post. “I was so lucky to have @halynahutchins as a DP on ‘Archenemy’. She was absolutely amazing talent and a great person. She had such an eye and such a visual style, she was the kind of director photography that you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see what it could do next. “

A post shared by JOE MANGANIELLO (@joemanganiello)

Manganiello continued, “She was a fantastic person. There was no pressure she couldn’t take. She was a great collaborator and an ally to anyone in front of her camera. Anyone who knew her was there. I can ‘I don’t believe that can happen these days, shots from a propeller pistol could kill a crew member?’

“It is a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family and in particular to her son. I am so sad today for all who knew her and worked with her,” the 44-year-old actor added. .

“Archenemy” director Adam Egypt Mortimer retweeted a thread he made last year on the set with Hutchins. Mortimer too tweeted: “I’m so sad that I lost Halyna. And so furious that it could happen on set. He was a brilliant talent who was absolutely dedicated to art and film.”

Adam Egypt Mortimer (@adamegypt) November 22, 2020

Several directors and cinematographers, including Jame Gunn, also paid tribute.

“My biggest fear is that someone will be fatally injured on one of my sets”, the director of “Suicide Squad” tweeted. “I pray this never happens. My heart goes out to everyone affected by today’s tragedy on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins and her family.”

A friend of Hutchins and fellow cinematographer, Elle Schneider, wrote on Twitter: “Sick and devastated to learn that my friend and rockstar cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set today in New Mexico “I have no words to describe this tragedy. I want her family to somehow find peace in the midst of this horrific loss.”

“Halyna was shooting the Western RUST when she died,” Schneider continued. “Women filmmakers have historically been kept away from genre films, and it seems particularly cruel that one of the rising stars who has made it through has seen her life cut short on the kind of project we are fighting for.”

James Cullen Bressack, director of “Survive the Game” tweeted: “I will never use anything other than airsoft and rubber guns on my movies again. It should never have happened. Halyna, you were a gem. This is so fucked up. #HalynaHutchins.”

The official account of Brandon Lee, son of Bruce Lee, also paid tribute. Brandon Lee was killed on the set of “The Crow” in 1993 after a bullet lodged in the barrel of a propeller pistol was propelled by a blank shell.

Brandon’s sister, Shannon, who manages the account, wrote: “Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and everyone involved in the incident on“ Rust. ”No one should ever have being killed by a gun on a movie set. Full stop. “