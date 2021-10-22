Entertainment
Putin orders Russians to stop working for week as Covid deaths skyrocket
A customer wears a face mask inside a cafe as a television screen displays Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The Russians have been urged to take a week of paid leave in an attempt to tackle the Covid-19 crisis in the country, as the daily death toll from the virus has reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic.
On Wednesday, the Kremlin announced that, “in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and to protect public health, the President announced that from October 30 to November 7, 2021 inclusive, will be paid on non-working days “.
The Kremlin has said it recommends that the measure be implemented across Russia. To date, different regions of the country have largely controlled the designation of their own Covid rules and restrictions throughout the public health crisis.
TO meeting with the government on Wednesday, Putin told officials: “We know that, unfortunately, this problem is also getting worse and cannot be overlooked.” He announced that he supports the proposal for a week of paid non-working days from October 30, and that it starts earlier in regions particularly hard hit by Covid cases.
The move comes as Russia, which has been one of the countries hardest hit by Covid, faces a growing number of deaths. Thusday, he reported a record 36,339 new infections and 1,036 deaths. To date, there have been 227,389 deaths from Covid in Russia and it has recorded over 8.1 million infections.
How bad is that?
Daily cases and the death toll in Russia have been rising for weeks now, largely because a significant proportion of the population is still unvaccinated. Covid vaccines have been shown to significantly reduce the risk of serious infection, hospitalization and death.
On Wednesday, Putin again implored Russian citizens to get vaccinated, saying: “We are seeing the dangerous consequences of low levels of vaccination in our country. I repeat: vaccination really reduces the risk of serious illness or serious complications afterwards, and the threat of all citizens to get vaccinated. It is about protecting yourself, your safety, even your life, the health of your loved ones. “
There are also concerns about decreased immunity in those who are fully vaccinated, as clinical data shows that the immunity provided by Covid vaccines wanes after about six months.
Another concern is the discovery of a mutation of the delta variant currently the dominant strain in the world which is identified in increasing numbers in the UK, which is also experiencing a dramatic spike in cases. Although the mutation was discovered in Russia, it is too early to say whether it is having an impact on the increase in the number of infections.
Read more: Delta variant has mutation that worries experts: here’s what we know so far
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova presented the country’s epidemiological situation to Putin and the government on Wednesday, noting that it “was getting more and more complicated.”
“For more than a month we have seen a steady increase in incidence and today the number of new cases of Covid-19 reported is approaching 35,000 per day,” she said, the rates incidence increasing in all age groups. She also described a “very heavy burden on the health care system” as hospitalizations increase.
“There are currently 276,500 beds deployed in the Russian Federation, 66.1% of which are equipped with oxygen. Yesterday morning, 86.6% of all beds in the country were occupied,” Golikova noted. “We are particularly concerned about the increasing death rates from COVID-19. Recently, we have lost over 1,000 people every day. These are terrible numbers.”
Russia’s vaccination rate against Covid has been a persistent scarecrow for the state as the majority of the population is skeptical of receiving the country’s own vaccine, Sputnik V.
Read more: Putin says Russia will not make Covid vaccines mandatory, but skepticism remains a problem
“I would like to stress that the severe course of the disease and high death rates are observed in unvaccinated people. We are seeing a gradual increase in vaccination rates, but it is still insufficient. Today, this figure is just over 45%, “Golikova said.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/21/putin-to-order-russians-to-stop-work-for-a-week-as-covid-deaths-soar.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
