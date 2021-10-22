Mumbai Cinemas Reopen After 18 Months As Life Resumes | Entertainment





MUMBAI, India (AP) Cinemas in India’s entertainment capital Mumbai reopened on Friday after more than 18 months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the latest of many virus restrictions to apply amid a decrease in infections. Theaters opened at half capacity, following guidelines released last month, but struggled to attract audiences and mostly re-released earlier hits. Many shows were held with fewer audiences, cinema ticketing portal BookMyShow showed. To minimize the danger of the virus, only those with COVID-19 vaccination certificates or with a safe status on the state-run health app will be allowed into theaters. Masks and temperature checks are mandatory and no food or drink will be allowed inside. Theaters elsewhere in the country are already putting on shows. The city of Mumbai was one of the countries worst affected by the pandemic, but has gradually reopened following a drop in COVID-19 cases and deaths. The cinemas there, however, are among the latest public venues to reopen a hugely symbolic movement in the country’s financial capital, also known for its Bollywood film industry. Each year, the $ 2.8 billion industry produces more than 2,000 films. The success of Bollywood over the years has incorporated cinema into contemporary Indian culture and has been a boon to the economy. People also read … Restrictions on movie theaters to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have hurt operators. But the industry is expected to rebound. Indian filmmakers have planned major releases ahead of Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, when sales peak and audiences flock to theaters. The return to cinema in Mumbai comes a day after India celebrated its billionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine. About half of Indians, nearly 1.4 billion people have received at least one dose while about 20% are fully immune, according to Our World in Data. India witnessed an overwhelming outbreak of coronavirus earlier this year, but life has returned to normal. Markets are bustling with activity, foreign tourists are re-allowed and the country is preparing to celebrate Diwali. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India’s vaccination campaign is an example of what it can accomplish if citizens and government come together around a common goal. He said the milestone silenced critics from India. Injecting 1 billion doses is not a simple figure but a reflection of the country’s determination. India has written a new chapter in its history. The world will now take India more seriously after this landmark event, Modi said in a live nationwide televised speech. Modi also urged people to buy products made in India to boost the economy, which is expected to benefit from festival season shopping. “Some of us only trust foreign brands, even for daily necessities. The success of Made in India vaccines is a paradigm shift,” he said. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Sign up now to receive the latest coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news daily to your inbox.

