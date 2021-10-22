5 Karwa Chauth Bollywood movie scenes that come to mind about the festival





5 scenes from Karwa Chauth Bollywood movie Highlights Salman Khan and Aishwarya had crackling chemistry in Karwa Chauth’s song sequence in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Amitabh and Hema Malini performed a scene in Baghban Shah Rukh Khan has three memorable scenes of Karwa Chauth in various movies One of North India’s most important Hindu festivals, Karwa Chauth, has been immortalized in movies for years. Observed four days after Kartik Purnima, the festival sees married women observe quickly from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their spouses. There is something very romantic about the way women eat a pre-dawn meal called sargi, which was given or prepared by mothers-in-law, before skipping food all day, only for their fast be broken after seeing the moon in the night sky through a sieve and have taken a glass of water and some food from the hands of their husbands. Although some may call the tradition archaic, it is extremely meaningful to those who take the opportunity to express their love for their partner. Bollywood has carried on the tradition of Karwa Chauth for years. As we prepare to celebrate Karwa Chauth on October 24, here are some memorable scenes from Bollywood: Dilwale Dulhaniya The Jayenge Aditya Chopra’s directorial debut with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is one of their most memorable films and also had an iconic Karwa Chauth scene. In the movie, Kajol as Simran fasts for Raj (Shah Rukh Khan). However, Simran is actually engaged to the son of a childhood friend of her father’s, and according to lore, she has to see him before she breaks the fast. However, Simran has other plans and wants his fast broken by Raj. The director designed the scene in a way where Simran finally breaks her fast with Raj giving her water to drink as she pretends to pass out from weakness. Baghban For a film starring legendary actors, Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, you know you will feel expressive emotions when presenting a Karwa Chauth festival. The director of the film, however, did it in an extremely subtle way. In the film, husband and wife are separated by miles but remember to fast for each other and stick to their tradition of breaking the fast together. In an emotional moment, the two break their fast after expressing their love for each other over the phone. Hum Dil By Chuke Sanam It can’t be denied that even though Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a happy married woman now, she had a crackling chemistry with her co-star Salman Khan. The film had an entire song dedicated to Karwa Chauth. The song is a dream sequence where Nandini (Aishwarya Rai) fastes for her love Sameer (Salman Khan) while she is single. Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham has an elaborate sequence around the festival with Jaya Bachchan explaining to Kajol the meaning of sargi, then a long sequence of songs dedicated to him. Yes Boss Another starring the king of romance Shah Rukh Khan and the festival was featured in Yes Boss, where during Karwa Chauth’s scene, the character of Shah Rukh Khan and the character of Juhi Chawla realize their love for one another. the other.

