Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin kills woman on set of new movie in horrific crash

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin shot dead a woman who was working with him on his latest film when he shot a gun used as a prop on set.

The crash claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, director of photography on the film Rust, while filming in New Mexico, according to reports.

The 42-year-old woman died of gunshot wounds to the stomach, Santa Fe police confirmed after the tragic incident that occurred Thursday, October 21.

The director of the film, Joël Souza, was also injured in the shoulder, reports The Mirror.

Ms Hutchins was taken to a hospital in Alburquerque following the incident, but was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

It has been confirmed by police that Alec Baldwin was holding the propeller pistol when it was fired.

A statement released by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department confirmed that it is investigating the circumstances of the tragedy.

He said: “Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in West Rust on October 21, 2021, when a 911 caller reported a shooting on the tray.

“The sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot dead on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot dead when a gun was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 63, producer and actor. “

The statement added: “Ms. Hutchins was transported by helicopter to the University of New Mexico hospital where she was declared dead by medical personnel.







“Mr. Souza was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries.”

An investigation into the incident “remains open and active”.

According to the police statement: “No charges have been filed regarding this incident. Witnesses continue to be questioned by detectives.”

Baldwin was questioned by investigators but released without charge at this point, police confirmed.

Local newspaper Santa Fe New Mexican reportedly saw the veteran actor in tears as he left the local sheriff’s office, according to the Mirror.







The tragedy resulted in the production of the film being stopped.

Rust Movies Productions LLC also released a statement.

He said: “The entire cast and crew have been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we extend our deepest condolences to the Halynas family and loved ones.

“We have ceased production of the film indefinitely and are fully cooperating with the investigation by the Santa Fe Police Department.”

The statement added: “We will be providing advisory services to everyone related to the film as we work to deal with this horrific event.”







Others expressed their shock at the tragic accident.

Cinematographers Guilds National President John Lindley and National Executive Director Rebecca Rhine said in a statement: “We received the devastating news tonight that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, Director of Photography on a production titled Rust in New Mexico died of injuries sustained on set.

“Details are unclear at this time, but we are working to find out more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event,” added the guild leaders.

“It is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guilds family.”

Halyna Hutchins was born in Ukraine, where she trained as a journalist before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the film industry.







His credits include films such as The Mad Hatter, Archenemy, and Blindfire.

It is understood that she has a young son.

In 2019, she was celebrated as one of the rising stars of the industry by American Cinematographer magazine.

Actors and celebrities have taken to social media to express their shock at his tragic death – and also to offer their condolences to his family.

Adam Mortimer, who ran Archenemy, in a message shared to his followers on Twitter, said: “I’m so sad that I lost Halyna. And so furious that it could happen on a set.

“She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely devoted to art and film.”

Mike Flanagan – a writer, director and producer – whose films include The Haunting of Bly Manor, said: “My heart breaks for the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins – this is horrible and devastating news.”

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood wrote: “Absolutely horrible and devastating news about Director of Photography, Halyna Hutchins. My thoughts are with her family.”

Suicide Squad director James Gunn added: “My biggest fear is that someone will be fatally injured on one of my sets. I pray that never happens.

“My heart goes out to everyone affected by today’s tragedy in Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins and her family.”

Alec Baldwin is a co-producer of Rust, as well as its lead actor.

It tells the story of an infamous outlaw Rust whose 13-year-old grandson is convicted of accidental murder.

