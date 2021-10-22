Injuries or deaths involving fake guns on set are rare, prop masters sayExBulletin



The shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set in Santa Fe, New Mexico is a stark reminder to the filmmaker community that while they work in the fantasy world, the actions on set can have real-world consequences.

Thursday, during the filming of Western Rust, film star Alec Baldwin discharged a propeller pistol, which killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

a 2016 Associated Press Report determined that from 1990 until the time of publication, at least 43 people died on film sets in the United States and more than 150 suffered life-changing injuries.

Although Hutchins’ death was tragic and distressing, experts in film and television accessories told NPR that gunshot wounds or deaths are extremely rare.

“It is an extremely rare circumstance for such a thing to happen. Especially nowadays, when there are so many different procedures and policies in place,” said Kevin Williams, supervisor of the accessories department at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. “It’s one of those weird accidents.”

Williams has worked in the props industry for theatrical and film production for over 20 years. He spoke as a professional experienced in handling props, but didn’t want to speculate on what happened during the filming of Rust.

He said the industry standard is to adhere to strict safety regulations.

“We exercise the utmost care and caution when putting all kinds of weapons in the hands of actors,” he said.

Cackling’s shocking death on set immediately drew comparisons to Brandon Lee’s untimely death in 1993.

Lee, who was 28 at the time, was the son of late martial arts star Bruce Lee. He was killed after being hit by a .44 caliber slug while filming a death scene for the film The crow. The gun was believed to have fired blank, but an autopsy revealed a bullet lodged near his spine.

Lee’s death in 1993 was the last accidental death recorded by a prop pistol on a movie set.



Before that, in 1984, actor Jon-Erik Hexum was killed on the set of the television series Cover. Hexum accidentally shot himself in the head with a blank loaded firearm.

Shannon Lee, who maintains a Twitter account on behalf of her late brother, tweeted, “Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and everyone involved in the ‘Rust’ incident. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a movie set. . “

For prop masters, safety is supposed to come first

The prop masters are in charge of the props of a production before, during and shortly after the shooting. Along with the gunsmiths, crew members who work with the weapons on set, and stunt coordinators, the prop masters coordinate with the cast, producers, and director during filming.

“When I do a workout with an artist, my main guideline, the heartbeat of the conversation, is to make sure they are dealing with any weapon, whether it’s a bladed weapon or a bladed weapon. ‘a gun like it could potentially kill someone. And those are usually the words I use, “Williams said of UCLA.” This is a serious situation and everyone needs to be on their toes. Game.”

Hollywood adheres to Security bulletins, written and distributed by the industry-wide executive and workplace safety committee, for gun and accessory safety standards, and other rules.

In the first bulletin dealing with firearms and the use of blank ammunition, the document prominently notes: “TREAT ALL FIREARMS AS IF THEY ARE LOADED”. He goes on to say that live bullets should never be used or brought onto a set.

However, these are recommendations and not binding law.



“There are a lot of pieces that work when it comes to shooting guns on set,” said Karl Weschta, vice president of weapons for Independent Studio Services in Los Angeles. ISS provides props and weapons for television and film productions.

In addition to safety lessons and practice sessions, actors are instructed to keep a safe distance from other crew members when handling a propeller pistol. Filmmakers often use movie magic, so that it looks like an actor is pointing a gun directly at another character while pointing the gun at an angle or off-center.

“It’s really rare for a gun to be pointed directly at someone,” Weschta said.

These guns are also usually empty or loaded with blank cartridges. But a blank cartridge fired at close range can still cause serious damage.

In the case of Hexum’s death, a pistol loaded with a blank cartridge and fired at close range did enough damage to kill the young actor.

Hexum was hit in the right temple by a blank charge from the propeller pistol he was handling. The force of the bullet fractured his skull, according to a New York Times report from the time of the incident. This caused severe brain hemorrhage and irreversible damage.

Yet the details are sometimes too hard to control on set.

Even with all planning and safety measures in place, accidents can happen.

Weschta and Williams said there was still a lot of unknowns about how Hutchins was killed and Souza injured.

The type of weapon, the way it was modified, the way it was handled, the positions of the cast and crew, even down to the direction and strength of the wind, may have played a role in shooting, they said.

Pressure on the set can also be a factor, sometimes causing even experienced professionals to drop safety standards, Williams said.



“When you’re on set, dealing with creatives and they ask for certain circumstances, sometimes it’s hard to turn those requests down,” Williams said. “Much of our industry is built on relationships, so sometimes people have to make questionable decisions.”

Williams cautioned against rushing to blame anyone for what might have happened on the set of Thursday on Rust.

“There are a lot of people who are suffering right now. We should not be looking to blame,” he said. “If there is a way to do [filming] safer in the future, then that’s the way we need to go. “