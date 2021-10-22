Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra welcomes audience





PORT TOWNSEND – When Tigran Arakelyan gathered the members of the Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra together to prepare for their first public concert since early 2020, he thought it might sound strange. But “it’s not strange at all,” he said after Wednesday night’s rehearsal. “It’s like we picked up where we left off. It was very natural. Everyone is so excited, ”said Arakelyan, director of the 23-member ensemble, which will perform at American Legion Hall, 209 Monroe St. in Water Street, tonight and Sunday. As with all Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra concerts, admission is free and donations are welcome. With star soloist Anne Krabill of Port Townsend, the orchestra will present Brenno Blauth’s concertino for oboe and strings, an often overlooked work, as well as the Suite for strings by Leoš Janácek and the Psalm and fugue by Alan Hovhaness. To enable social distancing, only 100 clients will be admitted to tonight’s public dress rehearsal at 7 p.m. seats will be allocated on a first come, first served basis, and members of the public are requested to arrive no later than 6:50 p.m. The official concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday can also accommodate 100 spectators and, like the dress rehearsal, it does not have an intermission. The orchestra sent out invitations to supporters for the performance, and around 90 patrons have already responded, Arakelyan said. People who have booked will be admitted from 1.20 p.m., with no-appointment seating, depending on the seat, from 1.45 p.m. At either event, all members of the public must show at the door full proof of vaccination and all must wear face masks – not face shields – throughout the hour-long performance. Masks should be two to three layers and completely cover the mouth and nose. The conductor Arakelyan and all the musicians in the orchestra are fully vaccinated, and everyone except Krabill, the oboist, will also wear masks. “It’s going to be an unusual setup,” Arakelyan said, in that the ensemble will be seated on the hall floor, with the audience arranged around. Some clients will be seated on stage and others will face the conductor, so “they will have the opportunity to see what I’m doing,” added Arakelyan. “It will be a special performance. We will begin the program with the Hovhaness piece. We dedicate it to all those people who have suffered during this time and to all those people who have passed away. It will be a tribute, ”he said. Arakelyan added that the concertino for oboe and strings presents a rare opportunity to hear music created by Blauth (1931-1993), a Brazilian composer. He thinks this is the premiere of Blauth’s work in the Pacific Northwest, one that makes Krabill and the whole orchestra shine after all this time. “We do this because we love to share music,” Arakelyan said. To learn more about the ensemble, which has concerts scheduled for December 4, February 27, and April 24, visit ptsymphony.org or email [email protected]. ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected] news.com.



