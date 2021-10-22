The first apartment bought by actor Anthony Rapp is for sale

Long before actor Anthony Rapp found Broadway success in Rent, he lived in much the same way as the struggling East Village artists that the hit musical portrayed. The idea of ​​owning a place in Manhattan at the time seemed unrealistic.

But by the summer of 1998, two and a half years after being cast to star in Rent, he had raised enough money for a down payment on a studio loft on the second floor of 1 Bond Street in NoHo, a historic building. cast. condominium building near rue Lafayette. The sale price was $ 375,000.

It was a little out of my price range, but I worked the numbers out and was able to make it work, said Mr. Rapp, who grew up in Joliet, Ill., And had been renting from the start. from the 90s in an East Village promenade. -with legions of roommates, including his brother, Adam Rapp, playwright and novelist.

Actor Anthony Rapp had lived in NoHo for about 23 years. He recently moved to the East Village. Credit… Nina Prommer / EPA, via Shutterstock

Shortly after buying NoHo, Mr. Rapp began what turned into a two-phase renovation that spanned several years and cost, according to his estimate, at least as much as he had paid for. unity. This included redesigning the kitchen and bathroom and installing wrap-around shelving from reclaimed wood and scrap metal, among other custom flourishes. I’m incredibly proud of the work I put into it, he said.