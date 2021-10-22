Entertainment
The first apartment bought by actor Anthony Rapp is for sale
Long before actor Anthony Rapp found Broadway success in Rent, he lived in much the same way as the struggling East Village artists that the hit musical portrayed. The idea of owning a place in Manhattan at the time seemed unrealistic.
But by the summer of 1998, two and a half years after being cast to star in Rent, he had raised enough money for a down payment on a studio loft on the second floor of 1 Bond Street in NoHo, a historic building. cast. condominium building near rue Lafayette. The sale price was $ 375,000.
It was a little out of my price range, but I worked the numbers out and was able to make it work, said Mr. Rapp, who grew up in Joliet, Ill., And had been renting from the start. from the 90s in an East Village promenade. -with legions of roommates, including his brother, Adam Rapp, playwright and novelist.
Shortly after buying NoHo, Mr. Rapp began what turned into a two-phase renovation that spanned several years and cost, according to his estimate, at least as much as he had paid for. unity. This included redesigning the kitchen and bathroom and installing wrap-around shelving from reclaimed wood and scrap metal, among other custom flourishes. I’m incredibly proud of the work I put into it, he said.
But Mr. Rapp has outgrown his surroundings. He wanted to start a family one day with his fiancé, Ken Ithiphol, a personal and leadership coach, and that took more space. He recently found him in his old neighborhood. In mid-October, he and Mr. Ithiphol, along with their three cats and their dog, moved into a three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment they purchased in a new luxury development in the East Village. .
It’s kind of a throwback to my early roots as an adult, Mr Rapp said. And their new location isn’t too far from the New York Theater Workshop, either, where Rent made her debut in February 1996 before landing on Broadway a few months later. Mr. Rapp would reprise his role as Mark Cohen, an aspiring filmmaker and narrator, in the film version.
The NoHo apartment is listed at $ 1.95 million, according to Kristi Ambrosetti of Sothebys International Realty, which markets the property. Monthly shipping costs total $ 1,607.
The house encompasses 1,250 square feet and has an L-shaped configuration. A central fireplace leads to a large open area on the southeast side, with areas to relax and eat, as well as a kitchen, a bathroom. , a laundry room and a large dressing room.
The kitchen is equipped with mahogany cabinetry, granite countertops and high end stainless steel appliances. The spacious bathroom has an original claw-foot tub and Ann Sacks clay tile.
At the other end of the apartment is a sleeping area and an office area lined with handcrafted floor-to-ceiling shelves designed by Steven Royal, a renowned scenographer and director. There is also an art wall of scrap wood tiles made by the contemporary artist Michelle Peterson-Albandoz.
One of Mr. Rapp’s favorite places was the seat by the window in the office, where, he said, he often enjoyed a cup of tea and a good book, that is, when ‘he wasn’t on tour or filming. In addition to Rent, he starred in the Broadway musical Youre a Good Man, Charlie Brown. He currently appears in the Star Trek: Discovery television series.
Throughout Mr. Rapps’ apartment are many original architectural details, including knotted pine wood floors, which have been refurbished twice; 12.5 foot ceilings; exposed pipes and columns; and a tin ceiling discovered by surprise during renovations and partially recovered. Oversized factory-style windows overlook quaint, cobbled Bond Street.
It’s very rare to have an original loft with so many details intact, said Ms. Ambrosetti, the Sothebys agent, and to be able to have a condo when there are so many co-op products in the area.
The residence is one of the 19 building units, aka the Robbins & Appleton building. It was erected in 1877 and used by the American Waltham Watch Company to make watch cases. The structure was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982 and converted to condominiums in 1988.
