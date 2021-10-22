Entertainment
Hundreds of people pay tribute to Hollywood police officer killed at memorial service – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports
HOLLYWOOD, FL. (WSVN) – A devastated community has gathered in Hollywood, as hundreds of people pay their respects to a police officer who was fatally shot in the line of duty.
7News cameras captured the large crowd at a memorial service for Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino at Mara Berman Giulianti Park, located in the Emerald Hills neighborhood, on Thursday evening.
Members of the Hollywood Police Department were seen consoling themselves as the service began, around 6 p.m.
Residents of Emerald Hills have said they want to honor Chirino and thank the officers for the protection and peace they offer.
Whoever takes care of us would take care of them in return, said Risa Chopp, a resident of the area.
Hours earlier, 7SkyForce hovered over a police escort in Miami Lakes as Chirinos’ body was transferred from a medical examiner’s office to a funeral home, as his relatives and the police department prepared for his funeral on November 1.
Chirinos’ parents joined their friends and colleagues at a memorial for the officer who died on Tuesday evening. Mourners gathered around the 28-year-old police car.
The Thursday service took place near where police said Chirino was fatally shot, around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
We live a block from where it happened and felt like we were a part of it that night, said Susie Loberfeld, a resident of the area.
Investigators said Jason Banegas, 18, was riding a stolen bicycle and carrying a stolen gun when he got into a physical fight with Chirino.
Detectives said Banegas was breaking into nearby cars at the time. The suspect told them he was trying to kill himself when he pulled the trigger.
Instead, police said, Chirino was shot in the face. He was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital where he later died.
Hollywood Police Chief OBrien praised Chirinos’ engagement at the memorial service.
He continued to fight. Why did he keep fighting? Because he loved this community, and he loved his job, he said.
A makeshift memorial continues to develop outside of Mara Berman Giulianti Park. Officers gathered to watch neighbors place flowers and flags, while children signed a large banner. Volunteers put up signs with a photo of Chirinos in the park.
He would come here all the time and play for hours, said his neighbor David Flajsing.
Hollywood commissioner Adam Gruber also addressed mourners during the service.
For the community of Emerald Hills, this has always been a happy place, he said. To the family of Officer Chirino, our community owes you a debt of gratitude of immeasurable proportions.
Hours before the service, police released surveillance stills of two cars seen in the area on Sunday evening. Images are grainy, but detectives said the drivers could be potential witnesses and would like to talk to them.
Detectives are urging anyone who may have witnessed Officer Chirinos’ shooting or have information about the incident to call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357.
