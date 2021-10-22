Sci-Fi Epic Uses Stunning Visuals To Cover Soulless StoryExBulletin



toggle legend Photos by Chiabella James / Warner Bros.

Dune might not be the best new movie you’ll see this year, but it’s easily the more new movie you will see this year. I left the theater feeling overwhelmed and a bit parched, as if I had spent two hours and 35 minutes being pummeled by hot desert winds and blinding sandstorms. The world of Frank Herbert’s novel feels big and immersive here in a way it never has on screen, with its futuristic spaceship, cavernous fortresses, and, of course, terrifying worms of the sands.

I’ve never been a huge fan of the technically stupendous but strangely soulless films of Denis Villeneuve, like Prisoners and Fires, or bought into the idea that he’s some sort of Stanley Kubrick second coming. Still, there is no doubt that he is well prepared for this mission as an ambitious and moody sci-fi director like Arrival, probably his best film, and Blade Runner 2049.

With Dune, Villeneuve and his co-writers, Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth, have produced a lucid adaptation of a book long considered to be infilmable: Chilean filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky has Dune film in the 1970s, and David Lynch’s 1984 version was considered such a disaster that Lynch himself denied it. There was also a bland 2000 miniseries that at least figured out that the book may be too dense to compress into a single movie.

Perhaps this is why Villeneuve chose to separate. Dune in two films. This first opus is a largely faithful account of a complicated story. Several millennia in the future, the universe has become a vast feudal society, a kind of Game Of Thrones in which the noble houses control different planets. The most coveted is the desert planet Arrakis, or Dune, the source of a powerful and vital substance called spice.

Early in the story, there was an Imperial decree that control of Arrakis would be taken from the treacherous House Harkonnen and turned over to its longtime rival, House Atreides. It’s a triumph for the good Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), although he and his advisers, played by actors such as Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin, suspect they could fall into a trap.

Timothe Chalamet is an excellent choice for the son of Duke Paul, a pampered royal heir who could be the “Kwisatz Haderach” that is Dune-speak for the figure of the messiah or the superb. For the most part, the film minimizes the languages ​​that Herbert invented.

Villeneuve wants even novices to be able to follow. He plays the ever-resonant sub-texts of the book of Colonial Oppression and Ecological Disaster. And he’s even played the smaller roles with magnetic actors, like Charlotte Rampling and Stellan Skarsgard, who keep you watching even when the plot begins to tip into abstraction. Rebecca Ferguson brings a welcome warmth to Lady Jessica, Paul’s mother, with whom he flees into the wilderness when House Atreides is attacked. And Zendaya and Javier Bardem find themselves among the Fremen, the brutally oppressed indigenous people of Arrakis, who will play a larger role in Part Two.

For a show that thrills the seats, Dune is undeniably upsetting. The attack on House Atreides is staged with sullen, almost Shakespearean grandeur. And then there are these giant sand worms that weave their way through history, so mysterious and fascinating to see that you almost wouldn’t mind being eaten by a single one, just to see what it looks like.

But something crucial is also missing. Much of the plot is brought forward through elements of mind reading and mind control, so it’s a shame the movie never really gets into the heads of its characters. As with so many of Villeneuve’s films, the visuals are breathtaking but the storytelling seems rudimentary; it feels like he managed his source material without fully mastering it. In some ways, Lynch Dune in fact came close to the hallucinating strangeness of Herbert’s novel; there was a touch of visionary madness that this film could use a little more from.

Even though Villeneuve Dune is incomplete by design, there is something strange and unsatisfactory about the point at which it stops. Still, it duly whets your appetite for Part Two, assuming it’s done; it will depend on the success of the first part at the box office. I hope Villeneuve will have the chance to finish what he started. This first Dune It might not be a big movie or even half of a big movie, but Dune the Planet is beautiful enough that I don’t mind going back.