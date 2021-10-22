The Spirit of Music City Opens in Carson City, Food and Entertainment Place | News from Carson City, Nevada

Carson City’s entertainment and dining scene will soon be boosted. The Nashville Social Club will open next spring at 1105 South Carson Street.

Owned by longtime residents of northern Nevada and married couple John Procaccini and Kitty McKay, the Nashville Social Club will serve hip Southern food and drinks in its 125-seat dining room, living room and lanai. The venue also includes two stages, a music and banquet room that can accommodate up to 200 guests, as well as a commercial promenade with micro-shops.

The Nashville Social Club is the life-long expression of the couple, whose experience in entertainment and hospitality spans the globe and spans decades. John, has a resume that reads like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Kitty brings years of experience in the hospitality industry along with her unique flair to the project.

John says he wanted to do something like this for a long time. After spending years on the road, decades in fact, touring with various artists, I wanted to bring something special to Carson City. When Covid shut down live entertainment, I had time to put this plan in place, he said, with Kitty adding, the pandemic allowed John to focus on planning what to do next. love to do, ie WOW-ing people with musical and entertainment experiences. You could say that the birth of the Nashville Social Club is our COVID silver lining.

The couple say the Club will prepare lunch and dinner, as well as a Sunday brunch, with an emphasis on modern Southern-style dishes. Well, offer a variety of options for gluten-free, keto-free, and plant-based diets as well, Kitty explains. The testing and sampling of the recipe was super delicious.

John plans to have live music several nights a week. We will have mellow acoustic numbers in the dining rooms and bar, and larger, paid touring numbers in the Music Hall. In the past, Carson City has embraced the events that I have produced in the area, so I think people will really enjoy what we are doing here.

John, who is currently vice president of operations and tours for Base Entertainment, brings decades of music industry experience to the project. He’s managed and produced tours for music superstars including The Doobie Brothers and Peter Frampton, and the list of headliners he’s brought to northern Nevada is long. It includes artists Michael McDonald, America and Rita Coolidge, among others, while operating the Sierra Starlight Amphitheater in Genoa. He also produced the long-running Capital City Music series and the successful 12-year Greenhouse Projects Concert Under the Stars, which featured headliners such as Tower of Power, Jefferson Starship and The Little River Band.

Longtime Carson City residents may also remember the Up Stage Theater. Procaccini and his business partner John Pappenfort operated this concert hall from 2001 to 2005 and brought in big names such as Booker T, Leon Russel and Jessie Colin Young.

Kitty owned and operated the popular Wild Alaskan restaurants, with locations in Incline Village and Reno for many years, after years of living in Japan while working in the Japanese fashion industry.

Locally, she is well known for her commitment to community and advocacy work, as well as having served as the Director of Patient Experience at Carson Tahoe Health.

Since neither of them plans to quit their day job, they recognize that it will be a big business. Our careers are our calling and we love what we do, so that won’t change, says Kitty, adding that we look forward to joining some super talented people who share our vision to make it a place where people can feel the genuine compassion they put on. in every aspect.

The couple, who met at Carson Tahoes’ first HopeFest benefit concert in 2011, for patients facing their cancer diagnosis, said the Nashville Social Club expresses its core values. John and I really wanted to weave together our love of community, great food, soulful music and philanthropy. She also points out that after spending a lot of time in Nashville, they know that the people of northern Nevada will love having the spirit of the music city in their own backyard. The vibe of Nashvilles is like nowhere else, not only with the music, but also with its food, culture and soul. Carson City is hungry for a concept like this and was thrilled to deliver it.

The building, which once housed restaurants such as The Station Grill and more recently Taste of India, will undergo a major renovation over the winter. The couple plan to open in April 2022.

Kitty sums it up by saying that our motto is Love All Yall. Once the Nashville Social Club feels right at home to the people of our community, know that we have accomplished what we set out to do.