Entertainment
The Spirit of Music City Opens in Carson City, Food and Entertainment Place | News from Carson City, Nevada
Carson City’s entertainment and dining scene will soon be boosted. The Nashville Social Club will open next spring at 1105 South Carson Street.
Owned by longtime residents of northern Nevada and married couple John Procaccini and Kitty McKay, the Nashville Social Club will serve hip Southern food and drinks in its 125-seat dining room, living room and lanai. The venue also includes two stages, a music and banquet room that can accommodate up to 200 guests, as well as a commercial promenade with micro-shops.
The Nashville Social Club is the life-long expression of the couple, whose experience in entertainment and hospitality spans the globe and spans decades. John, has a resume that reads like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Kitty brings years of experience in the hospitality industry along with her unique flair to the project.
John says he wanted to do something like this for a long time. After spending years on the road, decades in fact, touring with various artists, I wanted to bring something special to Carson City. When Covid shut down live entertainment, I had time to put this plan in place, he said, with Kitty adding, the pandemic allowed John to focus on planning what to do next. love to do, ie WOW-ing people with musical and entertainment experiences. You could say that the birth of the Nashville Social Club is our COVID silver lining.
The couple say the Club will prepare lunch and dinner, as well as a Sunday brunch, with an emphasis on modern Southern-style dishes. Well, offer a variety of options for gluten-free, keto-free, and plant-based diets as well, Kitty explains. The testing and sampling of the recipe was super delicious.
John plans to have live music several nights a week. We will have mellow acoustic numbers in the dining rooms and bar, and larger, paid touring numbers in the Music Hall. In the past, Carson City has embraced the events that I have produced in the area, so I think people will really enjoy what we are doing here.
John, who is currently vice president of operations and tours for Base Entertainment, brings decades of music industry experience to the project. He’s managed and produced tours for music superstars including The Doobie Brothers and Peter Frampton, and the list of headliners he’s brought to northern Nevada is long. It includes artists Michael McDonald, America and Rita Coolidge, among others, while operating the Sierra Starlight Amphitheater in Genoa. He also produced the long-running Capital City Music series and the successful 12-year Greenhouse Projects Concert Under the Stars, which featured headliners such as Tower of Power, Jefferson Starship and The Little River Band.
Longtime Carson City residents may also remember the Up Stage Theater. Procaccini and his business partner John Pappenfort operated this concert hall from 2001 to 2005 and brought in big names such as Booker T, Leon Russel and Jessie Colin Young.
Kitty owned and operated the popular Wild Alaskan restaurants, with locations in Incline Village and Reno for many years, after years of living in Japan while working in the Japanese fashion industry.
Locally, she is well known for her commitment to community and advocacy work, as well as having served as the Director of Patient Experience at Carson Tahoe Health.
Since neither of them plans to quit their day job, they recognize that it will be a big business. Our careers are our calling and we love what we do, so that won’t change, says Kitty, adding that we look forward to joining some super talented people who share our vision to make it a place where people can feel the genuine compassion they put on. in every aspect.
The couple, who met at Carson Tahoes’ first HopeFest benefit concert in 2011, for patients facing their cancer diagnosis, said the Nashville Social Club expresses its core values. John and I really wanted to weave together our love of community, great food, soulful music and philanthropy. She also points out that after spending a lot of time in Nashville, they know that the people of northern Nevada will love having the spirit of the music city in their own backyard. The vibe of Nashvilles is like nowhere else, not only with the music, but also with its food, culture and soul. Carson City is hungry for a concept like this and was thrilled to deliver it.
The building, which once housed restaurants such as The Station Grill and more recently Taste of India, will undergo a major renovation over the winter. The couple plan to open in April 2022.
Kitty sums it up by saying that our motto is Love All Yall. Once the Nashville Social Club feels right at home to the people of our community, know that we have accomplished what we set out to do.
Sources
2/ https://carsonnow.org/story/10/21/2021/spirit-music-city-comes-carson-city-food-and-entertainment-venue-open
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]