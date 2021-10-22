police offensive against Bollywood celebrities





The Indian Federal Police have been launching an offensive against the world of Bollywood for months. The country’s most adored celebrities are accused, one after the other, of drug consumption or trafficking, to the point that some see it as a political cabal. Bollywood actor.

From our correspondent New Delhi, His name is Aryan Khan and he is none other than the son of Shah Rukh Khan, the one nicknamed the King of Bollywood. The 23-year-old was arrested two weeks ago with seven other sons of famous and wealthy Indians, aboard a luxury cruise ship, during a raid by anti-drug police. The latter would have found small quantities of cocane, chemical drug in some. And six grams of marijuana on a friend of Aryan, but nothing on Aryan Khan himself. Blood tests also revealed that he had not used drugs. And yet, police say he is part of an international narcotics network, based only on a few messages retrieved from his WhatsApp messaging. The court, faced with these allegations, refused to release him on bail, and here is the son of the most famous Indian actor in prison for two weeks, with no other proof than a few messages on his phone. A ruse of the authorities to divert the attention of the population? And this is not the first time that the police have attacked Bollywood actors. Lately, it has even become a daily affair. Tax evasion, pornography, and most importantly the drug business – the world of Bollywood is neither rosy nor innocent, but there seems to be an extraordinary zeal on the part of the authorities to discredit these actors, and present them as criminal. Because this cabal seems above all to be media: for a year, huge accusations of drug trafficking have been raised and ultimately no conviction. On the other hand, it effectively diverts attention: last year, a similar affair lasted three months, the media spoke only of it, while the pandemic ravaged the country. This time, this descent comes just after the convoy of the son of a federal minister crashes and you kill four peasants who were demonstrating. read also:India minister’s son arrested after death of several farmers during protest The ideology of power above all The disagreement between Bollywood and government is also ideological. Everyone understands indeed that by accusing Aryan Khan in this way, it is his father who is living. The precise reasons are not known, but it is clear that Shah Rukh Khan represents everything the ruling Hindu nationalists hate: he is a rich and influential Muslim, integrated and married to a Hindu, who promotes ideas of religious tolerance. By this affair, the government would seek to tarnish its image and reduce its influence, to promote messages closer to its ideology carried by new figures. And it already seems to be working because patriotic films, the glory of the Indian army’s operations or even the Prime Minister himself, have recently been released. Bollywood, the world’s largest film industry, can indeed become a formidable propaganda machine. read also : The film crisis, The situation in India

